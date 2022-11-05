Five things we think we learned from Ohio State’s win over Northwestern

Well, that was interesting, and honestly, somewhat depressing. Not as depressing as a loss, but Ohio State coming out of Evanston with a 21-7 over a one-win Northwestern team isn’t going to impress anyone.

But, it could have been worse. The Buckeyes could have very well not been able to find anything that worked in the wind and rain and found a way to give the Wildcats their win of the century. Instead, OSU ran its record to 9-0 and kept all of its stratospheric goals in the clouds and attainable.

But, there are clearly some things to work on after another lackluster showing, and we are here to bring both the good and bad to light as we do after every game.

Here are five things we think we learned after Ohio State found a way to survive the elements, mindset, and effort against Northwestern.

Ok, but it's still a win

Let’s see if #OhioState can stop “just talking” about being tough and actually be tough. Time to run it down NW’s throat for the next 5 mins en route to 7 to end the half — Alex Gleitman (@alexgleitman) November 5, 2022

This game could have seen Ohio sate be a lot sharper on offense — no doubt. But there are games during a season for almost every team that wins a championship in which you have to battle through some unexpected things and find a way to win. There’s no way Northwestern should have hung with Ohio State on an ordinary day.

But this was not an ordinary day.

The wind was howling, rain was coming down, and the footing and ability to catch the ball were challenged. It resulted in a pretty wacky and unexpected game plan on both sides of the ball. Because of it, Ohio State wasn’t its normal, explosive self, and had to find a way to just get out of purple Dodge with a victory.

That happened, and instead of a depressing weekend, it’s one with questions. You can try to answer questions, so take it and move forward.

Story continues

Ohio State might have to get C.J. Stroud involved in the running game more

C.J. Stroud with the wheels?! pic.twitter.com/y22vxJr9U2 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 5, 2022

I’ve agreed more or less with most of the comments about C.J. Stroud from the coaching staff and other analysts. His game is not getting out in space and using his legs. Instead, his strength involves reading defenses, going through his progressions, and using pinpoint accuracy to deliver a strike to the talented receivers he has.

However, Ohio State has shown some issues running the ball the last few games and it has a lot to do with defenses not having to worry about Stroud getting yards on the ground. Northwestern’s defense was bringing guys down in the box and queueing on Miyan Williams all game until Ryan Day dialed up a few Stroud designed runs.

And wouldn’t you know it, Stroud found some room to roam and it might have been the difference in this one. Now it’s on film to give teams some things to think about, but it has to be more than that. The coaching staff might have to use designed runs a little more to get defenses to respect the threat and unclog running lanes.

Thank good ness for the defense

Ohio State's defense has held each time Northwestern has gone for it on fourth down. — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) November 5, 2022

Last year I would have been more worried about the ability to get a good outcome in this game — and I was indeed a little worried through one half of football. But I felt better about Ohio State’s ability to stay in this thing and eventually figure things out because of how much better the defense is.

Aside from the touchdown drive and a few moments earlier in the game, the defenders did a great job cutting Northwestern off and getting the ball back so the offense could try to have another bite at the apple.

This year the defense is more than good enough to help the Buckeyes towards any goals it wants, but the rushing game has to come along.

The country will see this as a major fail

Ohio State fans will be the most critical of Ohio State's play in that first half, followed closely by fans of teams that won't play north of the Mason-Dixon line either ever or beyond September. — Kevin Noon (@Kevin_Noon) November 5, 2022

There’s no way around it. When you are looking for style points in the College Football Playoff era, there are no days off. Despite the extreme weather conditions, all the naysayers and opinion makers will see this game as a black mark on Ohio State’s résumé.

Nevermind the fact that OSU has dismantled teams that have dismantled Northwestern, it’s all about what you’ve done for me lately and the narrative that fans and the media want to put out there to help their cause.

There were some issues that need to be addressed for sure, but this was a unique game with some pretty crazy conditions that had a big impact on the game.

C.J. Stroud is likely out of the Heisman race

The weather's had an impact on C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes 😳 pic.twitter.com/wm4gBc3rWp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 5, 2022

Yes, the conditions were tough. It doesn’t matter.

Not only will Ohio State’s perception in the national media and other fanbases take a hit, so will C.J. Stroud’s Heisman campaign. In fact, that’s likely it for him unless he begins shooting lighting bolts out of his backside the rest of the year in every game he plays.

Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker has already become the frontrunner over the last few weeks, and he’ll likely be OK no matter what happens against a very good Georgia team.

At the end of the day, it’s about winning the game, moving forward toward a Big Ten title, and making the College Football Playoff. That’s where things are now and that’s where the focus has been all along anyway.

[listicle id=99652]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire