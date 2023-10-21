Five things we think we learned from Ohio Sate’s win over Penn State

Well that was a donnybrook if I’ve ever seen one. Both defenses made life extremely difficult for the opposing offense, and it was a razor thin margin (despite the junk time score) that was the difference in Ohio State outlasting the Nittany Lions 20-12 Saturday afternoon in the ‘Shoe.

At the end of the day, it’s another close loss to the Buckeyes by a James Franklin led team, and another massive win in this matchup from the Scarlet and Gray sideline. It was a pretty ugly game, but all you want in these types of games is to get out of it with a win, and that’s where we are … thankfully.

After every OSU game we try to take stock in what we saw and pull out some observations. Here are five things we think we learned after Ohio State’s big win against Penn State as the Buckeyes stay on the path to what they hope is a fantastic journey in 2023.

Is it too early to be thinking about Michigan?

The defense is championship level

I’m not sure Ohio State has a national championship caliber coach or quarterback, but they have the best offensive player in the country and a national title caliber defense. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 21, 2023

What we observed

Well, the observations are what everyone — including those on their couches saw. This Ohio State defense is a championship caliber defense. This Penn State defense is really good too, and the offense has been able to move the ball — even against Iowa.

But not today. Not against this Buckeye defense. Time and time again, the OSU defense made the plays to get Penn State’s offense off the field and back to Kyle McCord and company. When things are a little clunky on offense, it’s nice to have that side of the ball to rely on. That travels to every corner of the country, including we here, Ann Arbor.

Kyle McCord wasn't spectacular but ...

What we observed

If you watched this game, there’s no doubt that Kye McCord struggled placing the ball from time-to-time and missed some open receivers. But, you have to give the kid credit for making plays when he needed to against a really good defense.

In fact, looking back on the stats, it looks like a really good day. McCord finished completing 22-of-35 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown. By the way, he had zero interceptions. Against the caliber of defense and team that OSU played today, I think you take that stat line.

Ohio State was more disciplined than Penn State

Penn State is first to blink with 3 penalties on that OSU drive, Williams churned and ruled to have 2-yard TD, under review — Steve Helwagen (@SteveHelwagen) October 21, 2023

What we observed

There were some huge penalties from the Penn State sideline in this one, none of them bigger than the hold on Marvin Harrison Jr. that negated a scoop and score by the Nittany Lions. There were a couple of other penalties on that drive that helped Ohio State cap it off with the first touchdown of the day.

A quick look at the scoreboard shows that play alone as 14-point swing that is the difference in the game. There were other situations too that contributed to things stalling out on offense and keeping things on the field for Ohio State. The Buckeyes had their questionable moments too, but not as glaring with discipline as the visitors.

About some of those situational decisions by Ryan Day

No need to go for the kill shot there. Kick the field goal and go up 7. Ryan Day's ego got the best of him a bit. — Barrett Sallee 🇺🇸 (@BarrettSallee) October 21, 2023

What we observed

Ok. we have to mention it in all the positivity of winning this one. The game really shouldn’t have even been this close. Can we get a quarterback sneak down on the goal line instead of running a hand off in the backfield or throwing a stretch pass? We continue to wonder what Day has against quarterback sneaks.

And hey, there’s nothing wrong with kicking a field goal if it makes sense, especially in a game like this. You love the aggressiveness of Day at times, but do the simple thing when it calls for it. This game was closer because of the refusal to line up and just do what you have to do to put the game in a better position.

But hey, at least this one is in the winning column, so we’ll let it go for now.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the cheat code to winning a "matchup" game

OHIO ST. DEFEATS PENN ST. 20-12 ⭕ Marvin Harrison Jr.: 11 REC, 162 YDS, 1 TD ￼💪 pic.twitter.com/sOtavKP0TT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2023

What we observed

It was impressive enough that Marvin Harrison Jr. had the breakout season he had last season when he became the No. 1 option when Jaxon Smith-Njigba went down. However, it might be more impressive what he’s doing in year two.

Why you say? Ryan Day said it perfectly in the postgame when he said teams go into the game putting in a game plan to not let Harrison Jr. beat them, yet he still goes out and beats them. In this one, the future first rounder hauled in 11 receptions for 162 yards and a score — all while being bracketed and mauled.

He would probably be one of the best receivers in the NFL today, and just enjoy what you’re seeing from him the rest of the season. All things being equal, Harrison is the tie-breaker when going against teams with similar talent like today.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire