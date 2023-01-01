Five things Texas must do to reach the College Football Playoff in 2023

The College Football Playoff semifinals took place on Saturday night, featuring two of the best games in recent memory.

TCU started the day with a 51-45 victory over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The Frogs held off a strong comeback effort from Michigan to become to first Big 12 team to win a semifinal game.

The Peach Bowl followed up with a matchup just as exciting.

Heisman finalists CJ Stroud and Stetson Bennett battled it out in a 42-41 shootout. The back-and-forth affair ended in dramatic fashion as Ohio State missed a game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the game.

TCU and Georgia are now set to face off in the national title game on Jan. 9.

Texas has been unable to reach the playoff since its start in 2014. The Longhorns have been down over the past decade, going through three different coaches during that time.

Here are five things Texas must do in order to one day reach the College Football Playoff in 2023.

Get elite quarterback play from Quinn Ewers

Quinn Ewers is going to be the key to Texas’ success next season. Three of the four teams in the CFP had a Heisman finalist at the quarterback spot. If Ewers can put it all together, his ceiling is extremely high.

Continue to develop the offensive line

Texas’ young offensive line returns four of five starters next year. Freshman All-American Kelvin Banks leads the group holding down the left tackle spot. Kyle Flood must keep these guys developing in the right direction.

Take another step forward on defense

Texas took a huge step forward on the defensive side of the ball this season. With many key players returning and an influx of talent coming in, the Longhorns have a chance to be even better in 2023.

Add a few contributors in the portal

The transfer portal has been kind to Texas in recent years. The Longhorns have brought in Quinn Ewers, Ryan Watts, Keilan Robinson and others to make an impact early on. Adding a couple of contributors this offseason could push Texas over the top.

Win the games they are supposed to

Inconsistency has snakebit Texas program over the past decade. As a result, Texas finds ways to lose to teams with inferior talent time and time again. The Longhorns can not afford to continue this trend to make the playoff in the near future.

