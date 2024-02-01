Five things Texas A&M needs to accomplish to rebound from it’s midseason slump

Texas A&M (12-8, 3-4 SEC) has failed to live up to the towering preseason expectations bestowed upon them, including a No. 15 AP ranking due to the projected four returning starters, including senior forward Julius Marble, who, due what has been called a “University process” has yet to play in a single game this season.

Since entering conference play last month, the Aggies failed to add to their two-game win streak, falling to the red-hot Ole Miss Rebels 71-68 last Saturday after leading by as much as seven points with just two minutes remaining in the second half. This week, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi placed the Aggies on the bubble for the first time this season, sending a direct message to head coach Buzz Williams from an urgency standpoint.

Regression-wise, Texas A&M has shot an anemic 39% from the field, ranking 343rd nationally and 344th in 3-point field goal percentage at 26.7%. Credit to GigEm247’s Carter Karels for his deep dive into A&M’s statistical struggles, specifically noting senior guard Tyrece Radford’s lack of consistency in the Aggies’ losses when he plays, averaging an abysmal 26% from the field and 15%(!) from 3-point range.

As the No. 1-ranked offensive rebounding team in the nation, an abundance of second chance opportunities have been gifted, but the execution has remained inept.

To aid star point Wade Taylor IV, who is averaging a heroic 28 points in his last five contests, changes need to be made; as impossible as that sounds, he is already 20 games in. Here are five ways head coach Buzz Williams can help the Texas A&M rebound in the second half of the 2023-2024 season.

The Aggies' need to stop attempting so many 3-pointers

It’s simply supply and demand at this point, as Texas A&M’s struggles from beyond the arc should have sent a message to the team that attempting 25 attempts per game is only hurting their offensive output while shooting 26.7% from 3-point range.

While Wade Taylor’s outshot shooting can be counted on in clutch situations, the junior guard is still only shooting 30% from deep, so continuing to attack the basket and further feed the likes of Henry Coleman, Andersson Garcia, and Solomon Washington to open up better opportunities from outside.

In order to prevent playing hero ball late, efficiency out of the gate is a must

Outside their wins vs. Kentucky and LSU, where the Aggies shot more than 40% from the field in the first half of both wins, it’s been a rough start since the end of non-conference play. As Karels noted, Texas A&M is just 2-5 in their last 7 Quad 1 and Quad 2 matchups, losing to both Arkansas and Ole Miss due to, yes, poor performances in the first half.

How does Williams instill more shooting confidence to start each game? As I’ve already stated, feeding the paint early to establish a post-presence will further open things up for Taylor to find his rhythm and help the rest of the starting unit find some confidence.

Tyrece Radford needs to be better, and fast

Aggie fans know what Tyrece Radford has to offer defensively, while his left-handed drive to the basket is one of the more lethal moves in the game. Still, after dealing with an unspecified injury early in the year, it’s been quite the roller coaster, with spurts of great play essentially here and there.

While you can’t simply scheme up improved shooting, providing early looks to get Radford in a comfortable spot should be the emphasis moving forward. Any of us covering/watching this team struggle when Radford off his game knows his essential to the offense’s success, as A&M is 9-1 in the last three seasons when Tyrece Radford scores at least 20 points or more. (i.e., the 2022 road with vs. Auburn).

Junior guard Manny Obaseki needs more playing time

While Hayden Hefner’s increased minutes have seemingly hindered his production from the field, transfer guard Jace Carter, who entered the program with high expectations after shooting 45% from the field with Illinois Chicago last season, still has time to improve. Still, while former 5-star guard Manny Obaseki continues to sit on the bench, Williams is seemingly wasting a solid opportunity.

Appearing in 19 games and averaging just 10 points per contest, Obaseki is averaging just 4.4 points but shooting 36% from the field, besting both Hefner and Carter through 20 games. Athletic as all get out, the traits are there, but for him to reach his potential, more playing time is warranted; in reality, Jace Carter’s minor improvement against Ole Miss (7 points, 12 rebounds) will likely keep him in the starting lineup.

A predominant strength last season, the Aggies have struggled to make the free ones

Last season, Texas A&M’s 75% mark at the free-throw line was a major reason why the Aggies finished with a 15-3 record in SEC play, icing close contests at the charity stripe, their offense couldn’t put the game away.

In 2024, a major decline at the stripe came full circle, shooting a dismal 69% from the free throw line, including a horrific 12-22 loss to Ole Miss. I mean, do the math! In nearly every SEC loss this season, the Aggies’ lack of consistency at the line has taken away several comeback opportunities, including the one-point loss to Arkansas on a last-second shot after missing several free throws down the stretch.

With a host of Quad 1 games left on the schedule, I have no doubt that this team will be in nearly every matchup till the very end, but they can’t capitalize as the free throw line, well, expect the same old results.

Texas A&M will host Florida inside Reed Arena on Saturday, Feb. 3. The game will air at 3:00 p.m. CT. and will air on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire