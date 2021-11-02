Five things that stood out about the Kansas City Chiefs’ close win against the Giants

As much as we keep waiting for the 2018-20 Chiefs to walk through the door,, they’ve instead just disappeared behind it. The days of winning close games and blowing out inferior opponents are long gone, at least for now.

The Chiefs beat the Giants 20-17 on Monday, but not in convincing fashion but rather with a field goal with 67 seconds left on the clock and a late-game defensive stop

Ask yourself this: What’s the best, most complete game the Chiefs have played this season?

The Browns? The game they trailed by 12 at half? Is that it?

It sure wasn’t this one. Anyway, let’s dissect the five observations from immediately after the game:

1. Really, what’s with the offense?

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked himself in the past few weeks, and at times, the offense looks altogether out of answers.

For the initial two drives, they backed up the conversation they’ve had for months — just relax and take what the defense gives you, which are short and intermediate passes — and Mahomes started the game 8 for 8. But he completed only 8 of the next 23 passes. The offense has been completely out of sorts against defensive schemes it sees week after week. Teams are playing the two-deep shell — safeties over the top — and roughing up tight end Travis Kelce at the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs aren’t getting open often enough elsewhere.

And a familiar hiccup isn’t helping, of course — the Chiefs turned the ball over twice more, giving them 19 for the season. That’s already more than any other season during Andy Reid’s tenure in Kansas City.

2. Mahomes’ streak

Mahomes has thrown interceptions in seven straight games. A year ago, he threw interceptions in four games total.

Story continues

It’s undeniable he’s not playing the same football that rode him to an MVP award in 2018 and then the Chiefs rode to a championship in 2019 and a Super Bowl appearance in 2020 (even if some forget he actually was playing that kind of football for the opening month).

And it’s more than what the Chiefs are seeing from defenses. Mahomes played unsure in his own decision-making at times Monday. Offered one deep shot to an open Tyreek Hill, he underthrew the pass. He never saw Byron Pringle wide open on the sideline for a first down.

All quarterbacks look human at some point, but the fact this one so rarely does makes it all the more jarring to see. He’s facing a four-week streak of on-field adversity he’s not yet seen in this league. Three of the worst five quarterback ratings of his career are games that have taken place in the past 23 days.

3. Willie Gay, have yourself a night

This is the linebacker on which the Chiefs used second-round capital. This is the Willie Gay we saw in training camp this summer.

Gay has made a massive jump from Year One to Year Two, even after a month-long absence with a toe injury to open the season.

His biggest improvement? Pass coverage. Gay has said his knowledge of the playbook has allowed him to pay more freely in coverage, and boy did he look comfortable on a first-quarter interception.

He dropped back, read the eyes of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and jumped the route before the pass was even thrown. The interception set up the Chiefs’ first score.

In the third quarter, Gay made an impact in the run game too, stopping a 3rd-and-1 quarterback rush shy of the sticks.

4. Chris Jones effective on the inside ... and played there a lot more

The Chiefs weren’t wrong to try Chris Jones on the edge. They had a weakness there, and they anticipated Jarran Reed could cover the slack in the middle.

But it hasn’t worked. It’s time to move on.

With Frank Clark healthy, Jones played the bulk of his snaps Monday at his old home — as a three-tech interior lineman — and had flashes where he like his old self.

Jones recorded a massive sack on the final drive — followed by the first of the season from Frank Clark — but that merely capped an already impressive night. He nearly beat the running back to the handoff on one play. He got to Daniel Jones on a pass rush on another, forcing a quick throw. He forced a holding when he broke through the line on a third play.

As long as the Chiefs’ edge rushers are healthy, Jones place on the defensive line should remain on the inside.

5. It doesn’t get easier

One more reminder: This was the easiest game left on the Chiefs’ schedule.

Every game left on the slate — all nine of them — is against a team with a .500 record or better. Four of the nine games are against first-place teams.

They are 4-4, still on the outside of the playoff picture by half a game (the Chargers are seventh at 4-3). And a brutal second-half awaits.