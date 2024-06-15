Five things Scotland learned from Switzerland v Hungary

Switzerland made a strong start to their Euro 2024 Group A campaign by beating Hungary 3-1 in Cologne before they face Scotland in the same city on Wednesday.

After racing in to a 2-0 lead through Kwadwo Duah and Michel Aebischer, Hungary hit back through Barnabas Varga, before Breel Embolo's late third sealed the win for the Swiss.

So ahead of Wednesday night's crucial meeting between Scotland and Switzerland what will Steve Clarke and his staff have learned from the match?

Swiss mighty tough opponents

If Scotland didn’t know it already from Switzerland’s fine form in previous big tournaments, the Swiss will be formidable foes in Cologne on Wednesday.

Their technical ability, tactical discipline and ruthlessness in front of goal were a joy to watch especially in a stellar first half.

Michel Aebischer in particular had one of those games in which he could do little wrong, with a fabulous second goal and a lovely assist for Kwadwo Duah for the first.

The pace and mobility of the Swiss will also be a worry for a Scotland defence that’s already conceded five goals.

Shaqiri not needed

Switzerland didn’t even need to call upon the services of one of their best-known servants, Xherdan Shaqiri, who had scored or assisted 46% of his nation's major tournament goals before Euro 2024 started.

That’s because the attacking options they have elsewhere are pretty attractive. As well as Aebischer, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas and Breel Embolo, who cooly lobbed in the third, were all lively.

They’ll all be a handful for Scotland on Wednesday night, as will the midfield maestro Granit Xhaka.

Hungary need Szoboszlai

[Getty Images]

As much as Scotland will be impressed by the quality of Switzerland, Hungary didn’t make a great start in Cologne.

A very poor first half could not be offset by an improved showing in the second. Captain Dominik Szoboslai is their star player but when the Liverpool man doesn’t turn it on, you wonder who else might spark the side into life.

Anonymous in the first half, he stepped things up after the interval.

Varga adds threat

Once Szoboszlai got into the game, other Hungary players started to shine too.

Barnabas Varga looks a threat for Hungary and scored a nice header and should have had another before that.

There’s a sharpness about him and Roland Sallai that could cause some problems for Scotland in the final group game next weekend.

Swiss Army v Tartan Army

The Swiss supporters are here in their tens of thousands and are just as noisy and colourful as the Scots.

Given the numbers both countries have brought here, the 50,000 capacity Cologne Stadium may be in for a noisy, friendly atmosphere.

Both sets of fans will be strongly represented on Wednesday night for a match which is crucial to both sides’ hopes of making the knockouts.