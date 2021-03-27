Five things the Red Wings must address to stop their latest skid

Mar. 27—DETROIT — Given what transpired Thursday in Nashville, it was no surprise what followed for the Red Wings on Friday.

Following a 7-1 thumping at the hands of the Predators, the team was back on the ice at Belfor Training Center in Little Caesars Arena, trying to find the fight.

"It was arguably the hardest practice of the year," forward Bobby Ryan said. "It was reflected in the battle and competition. We didn't have that last night (Thursday) but we put it into play today. You need some kind of response and we had that today in practice. Hopefully it carries over."

The Nashville nightmare shined a light on what's been ailing the Wings lately. They have lost three consecutive games and buried themselves in last place in the Central Division.

During a six-game homestand, the Wings went 5-4-1, beating Tampa Bay, Carolina and Dallas. It seemed a sign of progress. The rebuilding seemed to advance, and with games against Nashville and Columbus this week, an opportunity to move up the standings was there for the taking.

A 150-minute scoreless drought slammed the brakes on that notion. As the Wings head into a tough back-to-back, hosting Columbus this weekend, they need to stop this slide quickly. The remainder of the schedule looks daunting.

"Our guys, rightfully so, were embarrassed, we were embarrassed, so we should have an intense practice," coach Jeff Blashill said after Friday's workout. "I'd be shocked if we didn't start the game intense (Saturday).

"The question is when things go good for your tomorrow, or bad, how do you react? That's the bigger question."

What has gone wrong over the last three games? Here are five things, that have the team spiraling downward:

Lack of offense

The Wings averaged 3.2 goals during that respectable 10-game span. They had a stretch of five consecutive games with a power-play goal. Contributions came from throughout the lineup.

Story continues

Then, the scoring stopped. and a three-game skid ensued.

The Wings now rank 30th in goals per game (2.12 per game), 30th in goals for (72), and 29th on the power play (12.0%) out of 31 teams.

"We just have to generate more," forward Sam Gagner said. "It sounds pretty simple. Our power play can always do a better job of creating momentum for us. Maybe getting back to simplifying things a little more.

"Just executing a little better."

The lack of offense, said Ryan, can hurt other areas.

"Sometimes when you are struggling for offense, you cheat the work and try so hard to create something from nothing," Ryan said. "It compounds other issues. You break the mold of what you're supposed to be doing to try and create. That's never the recipe."

Leaky defense

Thursday's loss sounded an alarm. For all the offensive shortcomings, it's the defensive side that is so pivotal to giving any team a chance to win.

"What you learn over time is, you check and you get (offensive) chances if you check," Blashill said. "You produce more offense over time."

The result of not slowing the opposition in any meaningful way was in full view in Nashville.

"This the result when you don't check," Blashill said. "If that game is 2-1, you're giving yourself a chance to win, but giving up seven goals you have zero chance."

Goaltending woes

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier (lower body) remains out indefinitely, so Thomas Greiss will continue to get the bulk of the work.

Greiss is enduring a harrowing season. He's 2-14-4 with a sky-high 3.51 goals against average and weak .885 save percentage. He was hardly to blame Thursday, pulled after Nashville's third goal not even midway in the first period. Still his confidence could be wavering. Greiss has been able to look past these types of outings previously. Can he again?

"He's got to find a way to shake it off, he has no choice. We have no choice," Blashill said. "Has it been hard? Absolutely. Can it be defeating? Absolutely. Frustrating? Absolutely. We've got to dig in as a team, and he's got to dig in as an individual and focus on what he can control."

OctoPulse podcast: Redrafting Tim Stutzle or Lucas Raymond, Mark Kirton interview

No push back

Thursday's performance showed little of it. When Nashville scored, and began its first-period surge, the Wings simply didn't respond well enough. Nashville was coming off a grueling two-week road trip, and dictated the two games, especially Thursday.

"I was disappointed," Blashill said. "When they scored our push back wasn't good enough. Next thing you know you're down 4-0 and we didn't stay with it and you still have to play good hockey. We're still trying to build in the third period and you can't allow the score to dictate how you play (the Wings had zero scoring chances)."

Lacking effort

After a day off, and with a losing streak building, the Wings had too many players Thursday not giving maximum effort.

"We had too many no-shows," Blashill said. "When you have that many no-shows, it's hard. We had a few guys going. I thought our first three shifts were great, exactly what we wanted to do, and then all the sudden we give up a two-on-one goal out of nothing.

"Totally unacceptable."

Which led to Friday's intense practice with the hope of turning this slide around this weekend. Blashill knows how the Wings should play.

"We should have a deserved chip on our shoulder that we're out to prove we're a better team than what we've shown the last little bit," Blashill said. "But that doesn't mean everything is going to go great. If it goes wrong, do you dig in or fold?"

Blue Jackets at Red Wings

Faceoff: 3 Saturday, Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

TV/radio: FSD/97.1

Outlook: The Red Wings (10-20-4) and Blue Jackets (13-13-8) open a quick, back-to-back series at LCA. ...Columbus is three points out of a playoff berth. ... RW Oliver Bjorkstrand and RW Cam Atkinson both have 12 goals to lead offensively.

ted.kulfan@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @tkulfan