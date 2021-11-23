Five things Penn State Nittany Lions fans can be thankful for

OK, so the 2021 college football season did not quite go as planned for Penn State. After an encouraging start to the season, the Nittany Lions took a tumble in October and fell out of the College Football Playoff and Big Ten East division race as the weeks went by. But this is a time to look back at the reasons to be thankful as a fan.

One of the biggest things fans all around the Big Ten should be thankful for in 2021 was the opportunity to return to our favorite football stadiums across the conference, including Beaver Stadium. A year after the doors were closed to Big Ten football fans, the Big Ten was rocking all season long, from the first game of the season for Penn State in Camp Randall Stadium in Wisconsin to big games in Beaver Stadium against Auburn and Michigan, and difficult road trips to Iowa and Ohio State, it was great to see Big Ten venues in their prime.

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, why not take some time to look back at what has brought you joy as a Penn State fan while also being thankful for all that life has to offer outside the world of football? Even the most disgruntled uncle at the family dinner will surely have something to be thankful for, even during the final week of what will be looked back upon as a mediocre football season for the Nittany Lions.

Jahan Dotson

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State fans have witnessed one of the best wide receivers to ever suit up for the Nittany Lions the past couple of years in Jahan Dotson. Dotson set out on his 2021 season to be remembered as a true legend of the program, and he has more than left his mark on the season as a result.

Dotson moved his way up the school’s all-time receiving list and he still has a shot to end his career second on that list. He also smashed the Penn State single-game receiving record, and he was named a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award and Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Jaquan Brisker

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

If Dotson is Penn State’s best offensive player, then Jaquan Brisker is its best player on the defense. And one may even feel inclined to argue Brisker is the best player on the entire roster. But you can settle that debate over a second helping of mashed potatoes and stuffing with your family if you want.

Story continues

Brisker making the decision to return for one more season when he could have easily turned pro was a big boost for the Penn State defense, and he lived up to the hype coming into the season as well. From the start of the year against Wisconsin, Brisker always proved to be one of the top defensive playmakers with his ability to break up a big pass, make a big tackle, or come up with a timely interception.

Sean Clifford

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Enough cannot be said about the commitment Sean Clifford has shown to the Penn State program. In a year where the offensive line was much more of a work in progress than many had wanted to see, Clifford was always ready to battle through the tough stretches no matter the situation.

Clifford showed dramatic improvement with his decision-making from last season’s difficult start and it led to some big wins early in the year against Wisconsin and Auburn. And Clifford had Penn State’s offense in great position on the road against Iowa before he was knocked out of the game due to an injury. Clifford took some beatings this season and never threw in the towel.

Clifford could potentially return for one more season. No matter what the future holds in store for him, Clifford has more than left his mark on the program.

Arnold Ebiketie

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

One of the best additions to the Penn State roster in 2021 came through the transfer portal. Arnold Ebiketie came to Penn State from Temple and he took advantage of the opportunity to play on the Penn State defensive line. Ebiketie quickly asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with.

Ebiketie leads the Nittany Lions in tackles for a loss by a wide margin (17.0; Brandon Smith is second with nine entering the final week of the regular season). And the new addition to the defensive line recorded 9.5 sacks through 11 games.

The Class of 2022 is coming

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The future of Penn State football looks to be in good shape with one of the best recruiting classes in recent memory lined up for the Nittany Lions in the Class of 2022. Closing in on the early signing period, Penn State continues to carry a top-five recruiting class in the nation, and the top-ranked class in the Big Ten. And the class is full of players that could eventually prove to be some of the best at their position in program history.

Sometimes it’s refreshing to think about the future that lies ahead during the holidays. As we are thankful for everything that has come our way so far, take some time to be thankful for the good times ahead in Happy Valley as well.

1

1