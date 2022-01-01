Five things we might learn from LSU in the Texas Bowl

Bowl season provides us with many things. One of them is narratives that stick with teams through the whole offseason. Many of these are overreactions, while some turn out to be true.

Bowl games are always the most recent data point we have and people often tend to believe what happened most recently is most likely to happen again.

In LSU’s case, it might be especially dubious to read into what happens on Tuesday night. The Tiger roster that takes the field against Kansas State will be much different than the one we see next year. Furthermore, the coaching staff won’t look remotely the same either.

From a team standpoint, I think it’ll be impossible to take anything away from this bowl game. Which, I know, is frustrating. If you’re team isn’t in a meaningful bowl, sometimes the fun lies in what they give you to look forward to in the next season. The good news is that’s still doable from a individual player standpoint.

Remember 2014? It was a lost season for LSU. They came in with expectations, but for the first time in a few years, did not win 10 games. They were sent to Nashville to face Notre Dame in the Music City Bowl.

LSU lost that game but I still remember it today. Leonard Fournette had his breakout game leading fans to be excited for what they might see from Fournette and LSU in 2015. Fournette went on to have one of the greatest individual seasons LSU fans had ever seen.

At that time, Fournette was an obvious breakout candidate. LSU was waiting for him to have that game after coming in as the top-ranked recruit in college football. There’s not a clear player to watch for that on LSU now, but they do have some young guys capable of announcing themselves.

Sage Ryan becomes a playmaker?

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Sage Ryan missed the Texas A&M game so it’s not evident whether he will be out there this week, but was a 5-star defensive back recruit that was heralded as a playmaker. LSU will need some DB’s to step up in 2022. Could this be the game he emerges as a playmaker back there?

Story continues

Could Micah Baskerville ascend like Damone Clark?

(Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

Sticking with defense, Micah Baskerville will be stepping into the spotlight with Damone Clark opting out. Baskerville is a senior but has another year of eligibility left. He hasn’t announced his plans for 2022, but a big game here could put him in a position to have a 2022 campaign similar to Clark’s 2021.

Who is going to stand out in the trenches?

AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

On the other side of the ball, maybe we see offensive tackle Garrett Dellinger put it all together. He’s seen a lot of action this year and he’s looked like a freshman offensive tackle for most of it, but it’s possible he’s taken another step during bowl practice. He’s someone that LSU can’t afford to not progress heading in next season.

Can Corey Kiner step up at running back?

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

There are the skill position guys too. LSU’s been missing an elite running back presence since Clyde Edwards-Helaire left after 2019. LSU currently has a group of young running backs who seem to have the talent needed, we just haven’t seen it all come to fruition yet.

Some of that is due to bad offensive line and quarterback play, but inexperience has played a role too. It could be time for someone like Corey Kiner to have a career night, especially with LSU’s issues at quarterback.

Let the evaluation period begin

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of the day, this is an exhibition game. It’s one last formality LSU must complete before finally turning the page to the Brian Kelly era. As a fan, just relax, watch LSU play football with whoever they have out there, and be careful not to construct any narratives for a team that won’t very much resemble the group seen in 2022.

1

1