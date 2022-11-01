Five things Michigan and Michigan State football can do to cool off rivalry

Could you imagine a football season without Michigan and Michigan State football playing each other? Until about 2017, the huge rivalry game was one of my favorite sports events of the year, period. Since around 2018, the rivalry, always heated but always fun, has turned into something far uglier.

Like many things in our world today, tribalism and social media seems to have deepened the divide between the two programs, and that division exploded on Saturday night in the now infamous tunnel incident in which Michigan State players attacked two Michigan players following the Spartans’ loss.

Now, I would hope and imagine that the Big Ten, along with both programs and their athletic directors are looking for ideas on how to cool off this rivalry before it gets even worse and may have to be removed entirely for the safety of the players and fans.

Below, I outlined a few ideas I had for how this might be accomplished.

Delay the rivalry by at least two seasons

Unfortunately, we may have already reached the point where we need to hit the pause and reset buttons on this rivalry. Things clearly crossed a line on Saturday, and if something like this happens again, it could mean a longer term postponement, so the Big Ten may want to look at just removing this game from the schedule for a few years until things can cool off.

Host game at Ford Field

This feels like one of the more obvious answers, although it does have a few logistical issues they would have to resolve. If they played at a neutral site, it might be able to keep the crowd somewhat even, which might temper some of the tension and animosity felt in the stadiums, which has been intense for a while now.

Have the players do an annual philanthropy event together

For this one, I would love to see the players get together to do some good for others and in process, humanize each other and learn to respect each other. They could alternate and do the event in the city where the game will take place, or do it in Detroit if the game moves to a neutral site.

Teach the players to respect the rivalry, instead of hate each other

These programs both have so much great history, both playing each other but also with their own success, I really do believe it’s special that the state of Michigan has two great programs like this. I would love to see both teams get a history lesson on each other to learn the history and how successful both team has been, historically. Maybe have Mel Tucker go to Ann Arbor before the game and educate the Wolverines and vice versa with Harbaugh, or bring the teams together and do it all at once.

Form a committee of players from both teams

I think it would great to see these teams form some sort of rivalry committee with players on both teams who can help keep players, fans, media, etc. in their respective camps in line and respectful of each other, in an effort to make sure this game can always be played and we don’t lose that.

I know there are players on these teams that can co-exist and have respect for each other, heck, a lot of these players went to high schools in the same areas, in some cases they were teammates and friends. I think it would be powerful to see, for example, Xavier Henderson and Ronnie Bell asking their fan bases to remain civil and respectful, along with the players, to make sure we don’t lose this rivalry.

