Five things for LSU Fans to be thankful for in 2021

This week we get to look back at the year what was in 2021. It is also a time to reflect on what we are thankful for.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite times of the year with family, food, and of course football. The 2021 season isn’t what many were hoping for, well anyone really. However, with change coming following the season, hope comes to the Bayou.

It remains to be seen what exactly that change is, we want to look back at some of our favorite players. Some of our favorite performances from the year. Not to mention we want to point out the leadership.

My list of five things that LSU fans should be thankful for:

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The top item to be thankful for is the current SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Under his watch, the conference has signed a record television contract as well as expanded to the first 16-team super conference with the additions of the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns. Sankey also led the charge to keep football going during the pandemic season while the Big Ten and Pac-12 were ready to shut it down.

It could be worse. The Big 12 Conference has Bob Bowlsby who seems more worried about radio announcers speaking ill of officiating. When he should have been concerned about keeping their top cash cows in the conference or standing up for the other eight teams.

Athletic director Scott Woodward

(Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)

LSU fans should be thankful for having the current athletic director in Scott Woodward. He has brought a former national championship-winning coach in Kim Mulkey to run the women’s basketball program. He also hired Jay Johnson to continue with making LSU a national power in baseball, he just signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Under the guidance of Woodward, he brought a College Football Playoff appearance for the Washington Huskies. At Texas A&M, he hired a coach that has the Aggies trending in the right direction. His focus is now bringing a big-time coach to Baton Rouge that can compete with Alabama on a consistent basis.

Kayshon Boutte, Wide Receiver

(AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

If anything, the last few weeks showed just how much Kayshon Boutte meant to the LSU offense. Up until the last couple of weeks, he led the nation in touchdown receptions despite not playing since Kentucky.

Once healthy again in 2022, he should prove to be the next top receiver to take CFB by storm and likely a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ty Davis-Price, Running Back

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Davis-Price was expected to split time in the backfield with John Emery Jr but it never came to fruition. With all the shuffling and injuries in the backfield, the one constant has been junior running back TDP.

Fans saw him set the LSU single-game rushing record against the Florida Gators earlier this year. With the possibility of a bowl game, if they beat the Aggies, TDP has a shot to rush for 1,000 yards.

Damone Clark, Linebacker

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

We heard the names of Andre Anthony, Ali Gaye, Derek Stingley Jr, and Eli Ricks prior to the season. However, it was a linebacker that has been the star of the defense with Damone Clark. He has seen his NFL draft stock rise rapidly while leading the nation in tackles.

Without the efforts of No. 18, just how bad would this defense be? It took them some time to get right in a lot of areas but their play at middle linebacker has been what stood out most.

