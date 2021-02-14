Five things to love about the Vikings

The Vikings are coming off a disappointing season. The team finished 7-9 and missed out on the playoffs. However, there are some positive takeaways that could lead to improvement in the 2021 NFL season.

From rookies to veterans, the Vikings can retain talent in some areas and remain in a playoff window for the foreseeable future. With Mike Zimmer as coach and Rick Spielman as general manager, the team will most likely have to be competitive next season on account of the regression experienced in 2020.

In honor of Valentine’s Day being today, Vikings Wire decided to compile a list of the things it loves about Minnesota. Here is the list:

The wide receiver tandem

Minnesota traded Stefon Diggs and used one of the acquired draft picks to land Justin Jefferson in 2020. In the short term, that trade worked out for both the Bills and Vikings. Jefferson had a stellar rookie year. Jefferson and Adam Thielen make up a menacing wide receiver duo.

The 2020 draft class

Jefferson is the obvious star so far, but players like Cameron Dantzler and D.J. Wonnum also showed promise. Throw in Ezra Cleveland, James Lynch, Jeff Gladney and more — and the Vikings draft class has a chance to be really special.

The potential of the defensive line

Michael Pierce opted out of the 2020 season. Having him for 2021 will be a boost. Danielle Hunter is also returning, barring anything unexpected. If the Vikings can add a three-technique who's decent, the unit isn't far off. Maybe Wonnum can become a starter at defensive end, or maybe Ifeadi Odenigbo could go back to his 2019 production level as a starter. If not, Minnesota could always take a defensive end in the draft.

Dalvin Cook

There's an argument to be made that the Vikings should run the ball less, especially on second-and-long. However, Cook's stellar running ability can make that difficult. He rushed for 1,557 yards and tallied 16 rushing touchdowns in 2020. Regardless of how you feel about which direction the Minnesota offense should go in, Cook's presence can make a significant difference.

Eric Kendricks

Minnesota has arguably the best coverage linebacker in the entire NFL. Kendricks had three interceptions and six passes defended in 2020, finishing with a PFF grade of 82.6. Kendricks' absence was felt in the Minnesota defense last season. If he can remain healthy all of 2021, then the Vikings defense will be a lot better. There's hope for Minnesota fans.

