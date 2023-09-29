The Florida Gators are looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak to the Kentucky Wildcats since the 1950s, but the boys in Orange and Blue will have to get the job done on the road.

It’s a tall order, but the Gators have already passed one major test by beating Tennessee two weeks ago. The Volunteers are generally considered to be a stronger team than the Wildcats, which means UF should have a chance to win a fourth game in a row.

Graham Mertz has been solid so far for Florida at quarterback, and the running game is the engine that drives that machine. The defense has taken a couple of massive steps forward, largely in part to a front seven that’s caused a ton of pressure.

That said, Kentucky’s defense can cause teams to deviate from the plan, which usually means turnovers.

Here are five things to look for when Florida faces Kentucky on the road Saturday.

Can Florida win the turnover battle?

Brad McClenny-USA TODAY NETWORK

The Gators have played a relatively clean game all year, turning the ball over four times in as many games. Graham Mertz has done his part, throwing just one interception and losing one fumble on a sack. Receiver Caleb Douglas and a reserve running back were responsible for the other two fumbles.

But Kentucky’s defense has a habit of forcing turnovers. The Wildcats have forced eight turnovers through four games, which is the 20th-best figure nationally. The flip side of that coin is that Kentucky has turned the ball over seven times, including five interceptions. Florida’s defensive backs haven’t had too many big moments this year, but this could be it.

If Mertz can play smart and continue to be a strong game manager, Florida shouldn’t have a problem winning the turnover battle.

How strong is the offensive line with three starters back?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida played the first half of Saturday’s game against Charlotte without a starting center, right guard or right tackle. Tackle Damieon George Jr. and guard Micah Mazzccua were suspended (along with tight end Dante Zanders) for fighting at the end of the Tennessee game.

George and Zanders returned to play the second half against Charlotte after serving their suspension, but Mazzccua sat the whole game as part of some “in-house discipline.”

Then there’s center Kingsley Eguakun, who is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered in fall camp. Eguakun played against Tennesse, making a huge difference on offense, but he rested last week against Charlotte. It’s hard to believe that Eguakun is at 100%, but the Gators need him to win.

Keep an eye on the running game testing Kentucky’s offense with the starting offensive line unit in the trenches.

What will Ricky Pearsall do this week?

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

No one is asking Ricky Pearsall to replicate the catch he made (above) last week against Charlotte, but it’s hard to picture Florida winning without him having another strong game. He’s finished all four games this season with six catches or more and has two 100-yard games under his belt as well.

Pearsall isn’t the biggest end-zone target for Mertz, but he’s definitely a favorite. So is Eugene “Tre” Wilson III, though, who is returning from an injury this week. Pearsall’s numbers shouldn’t suffer too badly; although, it was the Tennessee game that Wilson broke out and Pearsall only managed 43 yards.

It will be interesting to see how Mertz splits his targets this week.

How many touches will Trevor Etienne get?

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

Some fans were upset that Trevor Etienne didn’t get the ball more against Charlotte, but there’s zero reason to believe that Napier doesn’t know who is RB1 is.

A quick glance at the carry distribution over the first four games tells us everything we need to know. Both Etienne and Montrell Johnson Jr. have led the team in carries twice this season. However, Etienne’s heavy workload games were against Utah and Tennessee while Johnson got the lion’s share of the handoffs against Charlotte and McNeese State.

Etienne should get close to 20 carries this week. It worked against Tennessee’s defense and will likely be the plan against Kentucky.

Can Trey Smack follow up on the road in the SEC?

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smack stepping into the starting placekicker role and nailing all five of his attempts, including one from beyond 50 yards, allowed Florida fans to breathe a giant sigh of relief last week. But the fan base might want to hold its breath again with Florida going on the road against a tough SEC defense.

Smack will be needed at some point, and the folks at Kroger Field won’t be as accommodating as the ones in the Swamp.

If Smack can keep himself composed and stay perfect through two games, there will be little reason to doubt him moving forward.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire