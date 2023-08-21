Five things we learned from Week 1 of the Portage County high school football season

Here are five things we learned from the opening week of the 2023 season:

1. Roosevelt’s commitment to its aerial attack is real

Roosevelt's Gavin Peeps comes down with a 49-yard reception Saturday.

Kardell Jackson said before the season the Rough Riders were going to open up their attack in 2023.

The first-year head coach wasn’t kidding. Roosevelt passed the ball 20 times in the first half alone at Portage Community Bank Stadium.

Increasingly in modern football, there has been the philosophy that a series of short, quick passes can provide similar results as downhill running, as a team chips away with relatively high-percentage throws.

The Rough Riders did that Thursday with senior quarterback Jack Smith tossing a series of screens.

Then, just like how a strong ground game can set up a deep play-action pass, Roosevelt was able to draw the defense in with those screens and beat Ravenna over the top, including Smith finding Jaiden Portis behind the defense for the go-ahead score en route to a 28-20 win at Ravenna.

"That’s our bread and butter,” Jackson said. “The first half, we threw the ball 20 times for a reason. We have a guy at quarterback that can do it. We have receivers in our receiver room that we know we can trust, so we had to just get back to what we do best and let everything else take care of itself.”

2. Rootstown’s offense ready to wreak havoc

It wasn't just that the Rovers scored touchdowns on their first four drives Friday.

It was how clinical they were in the process.

"We have goals for every down, and our biggest thing is on first down — you got to get four yards, stay ahead of the chains," Rootstown coach Chris Knopick said after his team's 42-30 victory at Crestwood. "We did a great job tonight of putting ourselves consistently in second and medium."

Sure enough, the Rovers averaged 5.5 yards on 15 first-down plays in the first half.

On second down, their stated goal is to cut the remaining yardage for a first down in half. By that measure, Rootstown went a perfect 11-for-11 on second down in the opening 24 minutes.

"We got to get four yards first down, cut it in half second down, convert third down," Knopick said. "We were able to do that and pop a couple big ones."

3. Streetsboro impresses in 2023 opener

After three straight seasons of eight-plus wins, the Rockets had a tough year, by their lofty standards anyway, going 6-5 in 2022. Injuries played a big part in that finish, and there is good reason to think 2023 will go much better for a Streetsboro team that is still stocked with talent.

Friday was an excellent start.

Taking on a very solid program in CVCA, on the road no less, Streetsboro surged late, breaking a tie at 22 with two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

As good as Royals star Joey Kopec — coming off a 1,000-yard season — is, the game served as a reminder the Rockets have a star of their own in Preston Hopperton, who scored all five touchdowns for the visitors.

4. Watch out for Mogadore

On one hand, the Wildcats’ 34-0 victory at Field to start the season was jaw-dropping.

On the other hand, Mogadore’s impressive debut shouldn’t have been surprising. The Wildcats have made four of the last five Region 21 title games and return much of the core of those deep postseason runs.

Oh, sure, losing Mason Williams (now at Ohio University) hurt, but players like Corey Lehner (10 carries, 72 yards, TD against the Falcons), Austin Constantine (9 carries, 41 yards), Zeke Cameron (11-of-16 passing, 114 yards, 3 TDs) and Devin Graham (5 catches, 71 yards, 2 TDs) bring back substantial big-game experience, and all impressed mightily Friday night at Mogadore Memorial Stadium.

5. Aurora's defense a force to reckon with

Twinsburg was a formidable test to start the season. Particularly for Aurora's defense.

After all, Joey Pollock (1,715 passing yards, 15 touchdowns in 2022) and Steven Cammack (49 catches, 821 yards, 7 touchdowns) were both back for the Tigers, who scored a healthy 23 points per game last year.

Sure enough, Pollock and Cammack connected early on a 3-yard touchdown that gave Twinsburg an early lead.

From there, the Greenmen held the Tigers off the scoreboard for the final 40:51 of the night.

Aurora's defensive heroics in Friday's 17-7 win included picks by Ben Lukasik and Michael Phillips and a massive night by Lucas Manderbach, who had eight tackles, five quarterback hurries, three sacks and two tackles for loss.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: What we learned in Week 1 of Portage County high school football