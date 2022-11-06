Five things we learned as Rutgers football loses halftime lead, lose to No. 5 Michigan

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Despite holding a halftime lead, Rutgers football got dominated in the second half in what was a 52-17 loss to No. 5 Michigan. It was a disappointing third quarter from Rutgers, who allowed the Wolverines to score 28 unanswered points in the third quarter.

Three interceptions from Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt directly led to three touchdowns from the visitors.

Even though the offense managed only four first downs in the first two quarters, Rutgers went into halftime up 17-14 on Michigan.

The aforementioned three touchdowns in the third quarter erased the halftime deficit for Michigan, with a Blake Corum two-yard touchdown run at 6:53 in the third quarter setting the Wolverines up with a 28-17 lead for the road win.

Rutgers, however, showcased itself well, in particular in the first half where they got a touchdown on a blocked punt and took a lead late in the second quarter from a Wimsatt 3-yard touchdown pass to Sean Ryan.

Check out the five things we learned from Rutgers football on Saturday night against Michigan.

Block that punt

Midway through the first quarter and with the offense having sputtered on their opening drive, Rutgers got a big play. The defense forced Michigan into a punt and Max Melton went streaking through the Wolverines set-up to block Brad Robbins’ punt.

Timmy Ward picked up the bouncing ball to level the game at 7-7.

The moment felt like a throwback from Greg Schiano’s first stint with Rutgers when special teams kept the Scarlet Knights in games.

Wimsatt's shining moments

In a drive that stretched eight plays and went 61 yards, running from late in the first quarter and into the early second quarter, quarterback Gavin Wimsatt showed his potential. Going 3-for-5 for 54 yards, Wimsatt bounced back from a bad throw on his first pass of the drive to deliver two nice completions in back-to-back efforts.

His first effort, 37 yards to senior Sean Ryan, showed some very nice touch on the go-route. Then on his next drop back, Wimsatt threaded a nice pass over the middle to Aron Cruickshank for 16 yards.

And on the final Rutgers drive of the first half, Wimsatt completed an eight-yard pass on a rollout to Aron Cruickshank on fourth down to sustain the drive. On the next play, he perfectly placed a three-yard touchdown pass to Ryan for what would be a 17-14 lead with 1:44 left in the second quarter.

The drive ended with a 32-yard field from Jude McAtamney but the real storyline was the poise shown by Wimsatt on that drive. Building block moments for sure.

Yes, he had two bad interceptions in the third quarter (yes, there were three interceptions but one went through the hands of a receiver), but this game showed Wimsatt’s potential and was less about that troublesome third quarter.

Powell delivers the pow-pow

In the first quarter, Powell had a tremendous hit when Blake Corum tried to dive into the end zone. The Rutgers linebacker hit the Michigan running back in mid-air.

He also delivered a huge quarterback hit in the second quarter.

Powell also had a huge pass defended early in the third quarter on what looked like it was going to be a Michigan touchdown pass. Powell got a hand in late and jarred loose the ball out of Wolverines’ tight end Luke Schoonmaker’s hands.

The Rutgers senior was solid in his coverage and polished in his tackling. He was the best player on the field for Rutgers on the night.

Adam Korsak's performance

With Michigan clearly trying to neutralize the All-American caliber punter, Adam Korsak still did have an impressive night.

Consider this: Korsak, evades a block attempt and, kicking against his body, still nails this 45 yards while rolling to his left. Impressive stuff from Korsak who has shown incredibly accurate placement this season.

Korsak finished with seven punts for a total of 291 yards. Three of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line.

The offense still struggles

Even with the halftime lead and the two scoring drives in the first half, the Rutgers offense struggled to move the ball.

Four first downs in the first half underscored that the Scarlet Knights struggled to find consistency on offense. Rutgers finished with just five first downs in the game and 178 yards of total offense.

