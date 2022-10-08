Five things learned as Rutgers football loses to Nebraska

A once-promising season for Rutgers took another step backward on Friday night. Before an announced sell-out crowd, the Scarlet Knights lost 14-13 at home to Nebraska.

Rutgers is now 3-3 (0-3 Big Ten) on the season and has lost three straight games. Nebraska has now won consecutive games for the first time all season and improves to 3-3 (2-1 Big Ten).

Rutgers took a 13-0 lead into halftime, with a Noah Vedral 21-yard run on the game’s opening drive and two field goals from Jude McAtamney accounting for the offense.

Quarterback Evan Simon threw three interceptions as the Rutgers offense struggled in the second half.

The Scarlet Knights had 263 yards of total offense in the first half to 134 from Nebraska. Then came the second half when three interceptions from quarterback Evan Simon and some seriously disjointed offensive playcalling hurt the home team.

Rutgers managed just 85 yards of total offense in the second half.

Five things learned from Rutgers’ disappointing and disheartening loss to Nebraska.

The Rutgers football offense looked better under Noah Vedral

Last week he got the start and a couple of snaps, but this was the first real start of the season for Noah Vedral. And while he had a few tough moments, it was still a very good and strong showing from the Scarlet Knights incumbent starting quarterback.

Vedral, who missed the first four games of the season, led Rutgers 75 yards on six plays on the game’s opening possession for a 7-0 lead.

The offense seemed a bit calmer and more in sync with Vedral getting the snaps. So the switch to Evan Simon, who threw three interceptions for a second-straight home game, is questionable.

The offensive play calling was poor

In the first half, Rutgers seemed to move the ball at will, which made the 13-0 lead at halftime somewhat disappointing.

But in the second half, the Rutgers offense was simply poor.

The quarterback shuffle was simply confusing and took the offense out of rhythm. In addition, getting away from Samuel Brown, the freshman running back, is difficult to understand. Brown was getting positive yardage on nearly every handoff and to constantly go away from him in the backfield…well, this loss lands a lot on the shoulders of the offense and the offensive coaching staff.

Rutgers big plays on offense...and defense...and special teams

Rutgers got some solid plays on offense from Noah Vedral, two big receptions from Shameen Jones and Aron Cruickshank (that was a beautiful 29-yard connection with Evan Simon late in the second quarter). But two first-half interceptions and a blocked punt helped set the tone for Rutgers.

Big plays on defense – something that Rutgers didn’t consistently get in their first two Big Ten games – is a huge help as the offense continues to come along.

This loss hurts for Rutgers, but the defense and special teams played at a high level throughout the game.

The Blackout

Its general Rutgers birthday. Its Friday night blackout. Rutgers by infinty pic.twitter.com/3g3ZXYbdZB — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 7, 2022

Yes, it took some time for the crowd to filter into SHI Stadium (and kudos to Nebraska traveling in some seriously strong numbers), but the crowd at SHI Stadium was loud, impressive and did a tremendous job of creating the blackout atmosphere requested by the football team.

This was a strong showing from the Rutgers fanbase and one that, under the lights, was certainly impressive.

An announced 52,742 showed up on Friday night, the second-largest crowd in SHI Stadium history.

The streak is over

With 12:52 left in the fourth quarter, punter Adam Korsak had a touchback. It was his first touchback in 150 punts.

What a tremendous run from one of the best players in Rutgers football history.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire