Five things we learned as Rutgers claws its way to 3-0 with a win at Temple

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A 16-14 win by Rutgers football is not what many projected from Saturday’s game against Temple. But this win – and yes it was ugly – moves Rutgers to 3-0.

And ahead of the start of the Big Ten schedule next week, perhaps that it is all that is needed for Rutgers football. Simply, win and get out of Philadelphia.

That’s it, plain and simple.

It was a rough and sloppy effort from Rutgers football, who started slow but somehow plowed through. A second quarter Pick-6 by Shaquan Loyal proving to be the pivotal play in a game that never really felt like the Scarlet Knights were clicking.

Five things we learned as Rutgers escapes Philadelphia with a 3-0 record.

Rusty Rutgers

Rutgers looked very sluggish to start the game, going three-and-out on their first series and then being over-matched by Temple when they took the ball. On what was their second series of the game, the Owls went 73 yards on 12 plays as Quincy Patterson ran two yards for a 7-0 lead for the home team.

The Big Ten team was a step behind and simply slow out the gate.

E.J. Warner found Adonicas Sanders for a big fourth-down conversion to sustain the touchdown drive for Temple.

Temple out-gained Rutgers 110:48 in the first quarter.

A Loyal Son

Rutgers got momentum back with 6:05 in the second quarter. Shaquan Loyal got some pressure off a safety blitz, batting a third-and-9 pass from Temple quarterback E.J. Warner up into the air.

Story continues

Loyal had the presence of mind to track the ball, catching it in full stride and then running untouched, 43 yards into the endzone for what would be a 10-7 lead for Rutgers.

After what was a sloppy start to Rutgers, including going down 7-0 on the road midway through the first quarter, Loyal’s play was a much-needed jolt for the Scarlet Knights.

On Temple’s next possession, Kessawn Abraham came up with a big fourth down stop to give Rutgers the ball on Temple’s 35-yard line.

Let's talk about Johnny Offense

It was another yeoman-like effort from tight end Johnny Langan, who finished off the game out of the Wildcat package to seal the Rutgers win.

Langan had one catch for three yards and nine rushes for 79 yards. Late in the game, Langan converted a third-and-short, bursting through the line almost untouched and then stopping his 17-yard run on Temple’s 3-yard line.

‘Johnny Offense’ gave up a touchdown to keep the clock turning for Rutgers. A smart and selfelss play for sure.

Hey Jude

After missing a 38 field-goal attempt in the second quarter, kicker Jude McAtamney settled down considerably. He finished 3-for-4 including a 45-yard field goal in the first quarter and then what proved to be the game-winner, a 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

It has been an uneasy start to the season for McAtamney, but he finished well on the road in a difficult, chippy game.

Rutgers has some guts

First, let’s get this out of the way: this was a sloppy win from Rutgers. Very sluggish, lots of miscues (nine penalties for 80 yards) and what was simply a disjointed effort.

But Rutgers has now won their first two road games by a combined three points. Sure, it wasn’t Big Ten competition. But there is still a resilience here on this team that is impressive.

So there’s that. And that isn’t a bad thing at all. Rutgers will have to call on its very best all season long if they are going to claim bowl eligibility this year.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire