Five things we learned as Rutgers beat Illinois

Rutgers is back to grinding out result, a hard-fought 20-14 win at Illinois snapping a four-game losing streak for the Scarlet Knights. The win over the Illini is the first Big Ten win of the season for Rutgers.

With the victory, Rutgers improved to 4-4 (1-4 Big Ten) on the year. Illinois is now 3-6 (2-3 Big Ten).

Rutgers looked better and improved after last weekend’s bye week. Two weeks ago in a 21-7 loss at Northwestern, the Scarlet Knights looked lethargic and were simply worn down throughout the game.

This game, the Scarlet Knights came out with energy and were physically impressive at the line of scrimmage.

Rutgers outgained Illinois 338 yards to 197 yards. They had the ball an impressive 35:08, wearing down Illinois.

It was an impressive win for Rutgers, considering that the Illini were flying high after a nine-overtime win last week at Penn State.

Kyle Monangai continues his growth

Redshirt freshman Kyle Monangai

With 4:20 left in the first quarter, Monangai burst throw a hole on the left side of the offensive line, going seven yards to put Rutgers up 7-0.

Monangai just got steady, hard runs throughout the game, churning out yards and keeping the chains moving consistently for Rutgers.

Not be outdone is Isaih Pacheco

There was some talk during the bye week about Isaih Pacheco losing his place as the offense’s bell cow. The emergence of the aforementioned Monangai, it seemed, was cutting back on the carries for Pacheco.

On Saturday, Pacheco ran hard and angry as well as with a purpose. The senior running back had 91 rushing yards on 21 carries.

What a bounceback week from Pacheco after some struggles in the previous four games in Big Ten play.

Some good, some bad from the defense

It was a sold showing from the defense, who seemed a bit more organized than two weeks ago in a loss at Northwestern. The defense struggled against the pass, such as a 52-yard burner from Isaiah Williams to level the score with 10:13 left in the second quarter.

Against the run, especially considering that Illinois was dominant in their rushing attack a week ago in beating Penn State, Rutgers was very solid.

Chase Brown, who had 223 rushing yards a week ago, was limited to 67 yards on 18 carries. Illinois as a team had just 107 rushing yards on 30 carries.

Wimsatt!

Gavin Wimsatt made his college football debut on the final play of the third quarter, the four-star quarterback (who enrolled early), completed his first collegiate pass.

Down 14-10 with ball on the Illinois 33-yard line and Rutgers facing a fourth-and-5, Wimsatt came into the game for an injured Noah Vedral. Stepping up to avoid the edge rush, Wimsatt showed poise and completed a 13-yard pass to Bo Melton.

It was a tight pass and spiral from Wimsatt, who enrolled early at Rutgers after playing three games as a senior in high school before jumping to the Big Ten.

Two plays after Wimsatt’s big throw – the first of his collegiate career – Vedral ran 15 yards for a 17-14 lead for Rutgers.

Getting on the right track

Following four straight losses this season to start Big Ten play – and four straight losses overall – is big for Rutgers.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights were much improved. Offensively, the team was more efficient and while not perfect, it looked like a more complete group moving the ball.

Rutgers seemed to use their bye week well, getting healthy but also fixing some of the nagging parts to their struggles on both sides of the ball. They got their first Big Ten win of the season

