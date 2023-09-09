Five things we learned after Ohio State’s win over Youngstown State

Well, that was more like it. Not that beating an FCS opponent at home is anything to hoist up the flagpole, but you sure hoped to see improvement from the offense over what we saw vs. Indiana in Week 1. And for the most part, yeah, we saw that with the Buckeyes running away with a 35-7 victory over Youngstown State.

The passing game didn’t smoke and sputter as much as last week, the offensive line played better, and as a result, the OSU offense put up more yards and points in a game in which it executed much better. Still though, there were still some areas of concern — especially in the second half — and nobody is going to act like this thing isn’t still a work in progress.

We like to reflect upon what we saw after each Ohio State football game and we’re doing the same after this one. Here are five things we think we learned after the Buckeyes win over the Penguins.

Kyle McCord looks like the better option under center

Kyle McCord’s day is done and the Buckeye quarterback was nearly perfect today: 14/20, 258 yds, 12.9 avg, 3 touchdowns QB1 with a great performance this week. pic.twitter.com/glPpbjv206 — The Scarlet and Gray Podcast (@TheSG_Podcast) September 9, 2023

What we think we know

Despite all the hand wringing and second-guessing, after two weeks, Kyle McCord sure looks like the better option at quarterback for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have to start getting things ready for Notre Dame in two weeks and it’s time to start the development surrounding by the No. 1 team to get better. Brown can be a good changeup option, but the accuracy, arm strength and command seems to be on the side of McCord.

Marvin Harrison is still him

Again‼️ Kyle McCord finds Marvin Harrison Jr. for their second TD connection of the first quarter. 📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/pwmpJrhcZF — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 9, 2023

What we think we know

The bewilderment of the disappearing act of Marvin Harrison Jr. last week was overexaggerated. He’s still the best wide receiver in the game, and OSU moved him around a lot today to create mismatches and help bust up the double-teaming and bracketing other teams will employ. It worked. Harrison is going to need an ice bath Saturday night because he caught seven passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns. He had several more targets. He’ll be a big part of this offense going forward.

Has Chip Trayanum taken over the No. 2 spot in the backfield?

Joseph Scheller-The Columbus Dispatch

What we think we know

The Ohio State running back room is a deep one. Between TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams, Chip Trayanum, Dallan Hayden, and more, there’s a lot of very talented and capable playmakers there. However, there seems to be a bit of a new pecking order in play. Henderson and Trayanum got the look before Williams against Youngstown State, and it feels like he’s taken over the No. 2 spot. We’ll see how it all plays out going forward, and it’s not a bad thing to have so many guys that can roll in and stay fresh.

The offense still has to get better at finishing off drives

Ohio State has 173 yards of offense. There's 1:20 remaining in the first quarter. — Caroline Rice (@carolinerice19) September 9, 2023

What we think we know

Despite the improvement in execution against an inferior opponent, the offense still didn’t operate at the level you’d want, especially in the second half. There were a lot of yards, and OSU has several big plays, but there were too many issues finishing off drives against a team that the Buckeyes should have had their way with. There’s one more week to try and fix some of those penalties and missed opportunities before everyone hits the road to play Notre Dame.

Third downs stops have to be better on defense

Solid first half from Ohio State. Not an ideal first defense drive, but things have looked quite good since then (on both sides). 28-7 at the break. — Brendan Gulick (@brendangulick22) September 9, 2023

What we think we know

It might be a one-game anomaly, and certainly the scoreboard was still respectable, only giving up seven points, but third down efficiency for the OSU defense was far from what Jim Knowles would like for a defense that prides itself in getting three and outs. The Penguins converted 7-of-15 third downs, and that’s just not good enough, especially if that type of number presents itself against better teams.

