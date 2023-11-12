Five things we learned from Ohio State’s dismantling of Michigan State

Well, it’s been awhile since we’ve been able to sit back and relax in a low-stress type of football game for Ohio State, but that’s what we got on Saturday with the Buckeyes racing out to a commanding, early lead thanks to a bushel of touchdowns from receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and quarterback Kyle McCord’s most polished game of the year.

And so, OSU kept its record undefeated, improving to 10-0 on the season with a 38-3 win over Michigan State to keep things between the guardrails on the road towards a massive clash with Michigan on November 25.

After each game, we like to look at the action on the field and look as some things we can take away as lessons we think we learned from the Buckeyes’ performance on the field.

Here are five things we think we learned after OSU’s dominance over the Spartans on Saturday night.

It's time to light up the Marvin Harrison Jr. Heisman campaign in earnest

Make that 3️⃣ TDs for Marvin Harrison Jr ‼️@MarvHarrisonJr x @OhioStateFB 📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/5difzahYG4 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2023

What we think we learned

Don’t look now but receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Heisman odds continue to improve and will get even better after the performance today. He scored the first touchdown of the day on a handoff, then hauled in two more in the first half to make it a trifecta. All told he had seven receptions for for 149 more yards.

He’s the best player in college football, we’re just not sure if he’s going to break through the quarterback bias that’s been prevalent in college football for as long as we can remember. Light it up and push the narrative because Harrison Jr. deserves it.

Kyle McCord made strides Saturday

What we think we learned

If this is the Kyle McCord we’re going to see down the stretch then look out college football world. The OSU starter was accurate, had command in the pocket and was able to make on-point reads more often than not. All against a Michigan State defense that can get after the quarterback a little bit.

There’s just one more game to go before one of the most-anticipated games between Ohio State and Michigan in the history of The Game, and the Buckeyes need McCord to be a weapon that can put a lot of pressure on a defense that is tough to move the ball against.

I don’t expect him to be as good against Michigan as he was Saturday, but anywhere near what we saw would make a huge difference.

The defense continue to shine

What we think we learned

Ohio State’s defense continues to show that it’s one of the best in the country. There wasn’t the extreme dominance in this one, but with a few starters out, it made since to be a little less aggressive and more bend-but-don’t break. Even so, it still only gave up 182 yards of offense.

This defense can play multiple ways and has playmakers at all three levels. The secondary in particular has been much, much, better and that should bode well when there’s some Maize and Blue lining up across the line of scrimmage.

Speaking of the defense, how about third down efficiency

Rush Defense 📈 pic.twitter.com/x4dGTiYFYe — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) November 8, 2023

What we think we learned

One thing that makes this Ohio State defense so good is the fact that it gets off the field on third downs. We saw that against Penn State and that continued again on Saturday night against the Spartans.

Michigan State was just 2-of-14 on third downs and that not only gives defenders a rest and keeps them fresh, but it gets Marvin Harrison Jr. and company more opportunities to score points. I can’t remember the last time an OSU defense forced so many three and outs, but we’re here for it all.

Cade Stover can be a difference down the stretch

Perfect throw by Kyle McCord! @OhioStateFB 📺: NBC & Peacock pic.twitter.com/60BNBixNW8 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) November 12, 2023

What we think we learned

Ohio State needs Cade Stover healthy and it was nice to have him back, albeit with a big knee brace on. He’s another fantastic option in the passing game, but he also comes with his lunch pail to clear out some lanes blocking.

He’s one of the best tight ends in the country and he could be the X-factor when it comes to going up to Ann Arbor and pulling out a win to get to Indy and perhaps beyond. Keep healing up “Farmer Gronk.”

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire