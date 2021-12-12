Five things we learned from Lightning’s road trip

It was difficult for the Lightning to see it following Saturday’s 4-0 loss to the Senators, but their just-completed five-game road trip was a success.

They won the first four games — including victories over three division opponents — and took eight of a possible 10 points on the trip.

That’s how you make up ground in the standings. Had they won Saturday in Ottawa, they would have woken up in their own beds Sunday in a three-way tie for first in the Atlantic Division after beginning the trip five points out.

They won games in Boston and Montreal despite being mostly outplayed, true tests of the team’s resolve. They routed Philadelphia, and earned a win in Toronto.

And they did it as injuries to key players continued to mount.

“When you look at this road trip, it’s probably our longest one yet of the season, so big picture, if you look at it going 4-1, we’re happy with the points that we gathered,” Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “It’s a salty feeling right now when you’ve got to go on a plane after a loss. But in the end, we’re trying to find ways to win games, and they’re not always going to be pretty.”

Here are five things we learned from the trip:

Stamkos is the team’s MVP

Yes, there always will be a legitimate argument that Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Lightning’s MVP, and he certainly is the backbone of this team. But the play the Lightning have gotten out of Steven Stamkos when they’ve needed him most has been incredible. His four-point game Thursday in Toronto was the best performance of any Tampa Bay skater this season, and he’s not just elevating his play but also that of those around him. Stamkos entered Sunday tied for fifth in the NHL in points with 32, and with the injuries that have plagued him in the past behind him, he’s skating like he’s 22 again.

Raddysh has arrived

It’s been fun watching rookie forward Taylor Raddysh grow before our eyes. He had to wait 22 games for his first NHL goal, but after he filled the net Dec. 4 in Boston, it seemed Raddysh’s confidence grew immediately. He had three goals and an assist on the trip and received a promotion to the top scoring line and first power-play unit, making an impact right away. He was a goal-scorer at AHL Syracuse, and now he’s has shown that he can do that in the NHL, too. After tallying 11 shots on goal in his first 16 games, he has 24 in his last 10.

Story continues

Injuries have tested Lightning’s resolve

The Lightning took a big hit in Boston when defenseman Erik Cernak was sidelined taking a puck off his foot. That night, Cernak was in a walking boot, which wasn’t a good omen, and now it looks like he won’t return until after Christmas. Then center Anthony Cirelli was sidelined after a puck hit him in the back in Montreal, and on Saturday defenseman Zach Bogosian couldn’t go due to a lower-body injury. Add Nikita Kucherov (lower body) and Brayden Point (upper body), and the Lightning have been ravaged by injuries. The latest rash took three penalty-kill contributors away. They’ve been forced to lean on their depth, and even add on the waiver wire, as Riley Nash was claimed from Winnipeg and inserted into the lineup right away. The hope is that when they get healthy again, the Lightning will be a better team as a whole because their younger players will have logged important minutes.

Lightning need more from Hedman on power play

The Lightning power play has been frustrating to watch, and it was just 2 for 15 on the trip. There’s no way you can replace the presence of Kucherov and Point, but the Lightning have struggled just to get set up on the power play at times. With those two players out, everyone knows teams are going to focus on taking away Stamkos’ shot from the left circle. But that’s where Victor Hedman can stretch the defense across the ice by becoming more of a scoring threat. The Lightning also depend on him more for entries with Point out. Hedman had five assists on the trip, all at even strength. For the season, Hedman has five goals, but just one on the power play.

Penalties could end up Lightning’s demise

Penalties are nothing new for the Lightning, and for the most part they’ve been able to overcome being one of the league’s most-penalized teams. This year, they might not be good enough to overcome it. And it’s not just the number of minor stick penalties they’ve committed, it’s the timing of them. We’ve seen them commit back-to-back penalties many times, and that quickly wears down a penalty-kill unit. It’s what doomed them in their loss in Ottawa, and it’s becoming a recurring theme.

