Five things we learned during Ohio State’s late loss to Purdue

The Buckeyes faltered late and a costly turnover eventually gave the visiting Boilermakers a 71-69 win. It was a game that Ohio State could have had but didn’t make enough plays at the end of the game to come out with a win.

There was plenty to like about this game, but there were some concerning aspects that also came out of this heart-breaking home loss. Find out below what we learned about Ohio State after losing a game that they could have won.

Bad execution down the stretch

When Sean McNeil made a three with under a minute left in the game, it looked like the Buckeyes were going to escape with a signature win. Well, that wasn’t the case as Purdue closed much better and eked out a win. In crunch time, you might think by just looking at the box score that the Buckeyes did all they could, but watching the game it felt different.

McNeil’s three was a scramble as he tried to get Justice Sueing the ball down low. It wasn’t a desperation three, but not Chris Holtmann’s first option. An easy bucket from Zach Edey got Purdue back within one. Justice Sueing then got caught in the coffin corner and turned the ball over, the biggest mistake of the sequence. With six seconds to go and down two, the Buckeyes couldn’t even get a quality shot attempt off as time expired.

One could make a solid argument that Holtmann was out-coached by Matt Painter late. This young team will go through some growing pains and this was one of them.

Three-pointers cost Ohio State the game

It wasn’t just the percentage that Purdue was lighting it up behind the arc, it was the volume as well. The Boilermakers chucked up 31 threes, making thirteen of them. The threes made at the end of the first half helped Purdue close the gap, while hitting others during key moments throughout the game kept it close. It was pick your poison with Edey down low, as the Boilermakers often double-teamed the big man and left open shooters.

The biggest blow was the final three made by Fletcher Loyer as the Bucks once again packed defenders in the vicinity of Edey. You have to wonder when the Buckeyes travel to West Lafayette later in the season if the game plan will be the same.

Brice Sensabaugh’s greatness showed once again

How many times are we going to say that it’s been a pleasure watching the freshman from Florida dominate the competition? Sensabaugh is on track to lead the team in scoring while being extremely efficient. He’s shooting over 50% from the field, and rebounding the ball well, all while being the best player on the court.

Defenses are trying to stop him, but they can’t. He has an NBA shooter’s arsenal of moves. As much as we’d all love to see Sensabaugh play for the Buckeyes next year, the way it’s trending, he’s going to be a lock to be selected in the NBA draft’s first round and might even play his way into the lottery.

Felix Okpara stepped up big time

BUCKEYES ARE BOOMING! 💥 The BLOCK and the DUNK! @OhioStateHoops pic.twitter.com/tSU1oXvh0t — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 6, 2023

When Zed Key went out early in the first half, it seemed like Zach Edey would have a field day. That really wasn’t the case as the freshman, Felix Okpara — who is five inches shorter and 70 pounds lighter — battled the best big man in the Big Ten all night. Okpara’s contributions won’t show up in a box score, but he was able to frustrate Edey and the Boilermaker defense while not getting into foul trouble and contesting shots all night. Okpara really grew up tonight.

Zed Key will be missed

Zed Key suffered a shoulder sprain and will not return to the game this evening — Gary Petit (@GPetitOSU) January 6, 2023

For most of this season it seemed like the junior’s left shoulder has been bothering him, but tonight it was different. Zed Key grabbed his left shoulder, slumped over in obvious pain, and could not return to battle Edey. If Key is out for an extended period of time, we are going to see much more of Okpara (if he plays like tonight, it won’t be bad), but the depth is almost non-existent beyond the freshman. Holtmann will need his other “big” men to step if Key misses significant time. That, or more likely, we’ll see smaller and quicker lineups each time out.

