Here are five things we learned from Augusta-area high school football teams in Week 2

It was a limited slate of Week 2 high school football games in Augusta Friday night, but that doesn't mean there was a limit on the action.

Laney and Cross Creek christened their new playing surfaces with wins, Thomson bounced back with a big number against Jefferson County and several Augusta-area players made their names known with huge plays. Here's what we learned from Augusta-area football teams and their performances Friday night.

Here are five things we learned about Augusta-area high school football teams in Week 2

Laney’s two quarterback system is working wonders

While Laney running back CJ Holmes stole the show Friday against Hephzibah, there were two names making plays at the quarterback position for the Wildcats. DJ Daggett, who has spent time the past couple years as a receiver and defensive back, served as a dangerous change-of-pace throughout the game Friday. While everyone and their brother knew Holmes would run the ball when lined up in the shotgun, Daggett showed an equally dangerous running ability and mindset to throw the football when he was called upon.

“The offense fits the quarterback position and it also puts the spotlight on that position,” Laney coach Ronnie Baker said. “We’ve got a couple of guys who can get back there and run the ball, throw the ball and do a lot of different things, wo we like to put them in position to make plays.”

Hephzibah tailback Telly Johnson ‘as good as advertised’

Johnson scored twice in Friday’s 16-13 defeat, highlighted by a 68-yard dash with 6:15 remaining in the third quarter. That followed up a 200-yard, four-touchdown performance the week prior. The highly touted prospect announced an offer from Division-I Toledo and he proved why the Rockets have him on their radar.

“He was just as advertised. You know, you hear about people all the time and how good they are or how well they can play, and you get on the field with them, you may have some other ideas. He was just what they said he was and just what the film said he was. You don’t tackle him, you don’t hit him, he’s going to run harder. Tonight he broke a lot of tackles, he made a lot of plays and we were just lucky to get him down when we did.”

Sky could be the limit for Richmond Academy football after hire

Just two days after Richmond Academy announced Keenan Grissett as its new head football coach, the Musketeers responded in a big way.

Richmond Academy blasted Savannah High School 41-0 at home for its first win of the season. Grissett had previous stints with ARC and Burke County as an assistant and played football at Cross Creek and Albany State. This week served as the end of a bumpy ride for the program as Grissett is the third person to lead the program since the school parted ways with former coach David Sammons right before the season and named former Laney coach Rodney McFadden interim. It’ll be interesting to see what this group can do with some stability going forward.

We're excited to announce the hiring of Keenan Grissett as the new Head Coach at ARC Football!



Grissett has prior experience as the

OC/QB Coach at ARC, and at Burke

County as the QB coach.



Congrats, @KoachG_ ! We're ready to see what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/pHYxWJfd2J — Richmond Football (@arcfootball_) August 25, 2023

Aquinas can find ways to win without its ‘A’ game

On paper, it would’ve been a logical conclusion for Aquinas’ 41-7 win over Westside a year ago. Games aren’t played on paper.

Leading 14-6, Westside scored with 48 seconds left in regulation (needing a two-point conversion to send the game into overtime). The Fightin’ Irish answered, stuffing the runner and putting ice on their second win of the season. Aquinas’ high-powered offense managed just two trips to the end zone and while happy escaping with a win, there’s something to be said for a team that finds a way to win without its best performance.

Touchdown Westside. Aquinas stops the two point conversion!! Aquinas leads Westside 14-12 with 48 seconds left in the game! pic.twitter.com/EvtWDVdhXj — ☘️Aquinas Football☘️ (@IrishNationAHS) August 26, 2023

Grovetown football has a new home run hitter

Grovetown quarterback Amare Clark carved up Greenbrier’s defense Friday, tossing three touchdown passes and rushing for another in the 36-21 win.

What’s more interesting is who caught two of Clark’s touchdowns. Junior receiver Marques Fobbs had touchdown receptions of 82 and 65 yards on the night in a breakout performance for the Warriors. Clark’s dual-threat ability has been Grovetown’s calling card since he earned the starting job last year, but Fobbs’ ability on the perimeter takes this offense to a whole new level. If the two can remain in sync from here on out, they’ll be a problem for opponents going forward.

