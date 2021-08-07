Five things to know about White Plains football 2021

Aug. 7—Five facts about the Wildcats as they enter the 2021 season:

—White Plains enters its third season under head coach Chandler Tyree, who is 7-13 in two seasons. White Plains is his first head-coaching job in football. He was an assistant at Oxford, his alma mater, and Munford previously.

—The Wildcats are coming off of a 4-6 finish in 2020, their best finish since back-to-back finishes in 2012 and 2013. They hope to produce their first winning season since going 6-4 in 2003 and their second-ever playoff berth.

—Key losses include quarterback Jaden Chatman, who threw for 2,000-plus yards each of the past two seasons and signed with Birmingham Southern. Also graduated were three All-Calhoun County selections: wide receiver Carson Tyree, linebacker Carson Wright and defensive back Khalil Williams.

—Key returnees include senior Hayden Howard, who moves from wide receiver/tight end to take over at quarterback. He also played safety on defense. Senior Walker O'Steen led White Plains with 837 rushing yards in nine games in 2020. He also caught 28 passes for 396 yards and amassed 89 tackles as a linebacker on defense. Linemen Colby Knight, Brandon Hahm and Williams Pointer also return. All but Howard were all-county selections in 2020.

—White Plains has a tough road in its region schedule this year. The Wildcats go to reigning 4A state champion Handley on Oct. 22, 2020 region runner-up and 2019 4A runner-up Jacksonville on Sept. 10 and Anniston, which has made the playoffs three years in a row, including a semifinal run in 2019, on Oct. 1. Those teams are favorites to take up three of the region's four playoff spots this year, so home games with Cleburne County (Sept. 3), Cherokee County (Sept. 17) and Munford (Oct. 15) will be key for the Wildcats.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.