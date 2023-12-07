Five things to know about West Tennessee All-Star high school football game at Crockett

West Tennessee’s best senior football players will hit the field one more time for the 2023 West Tennessee All-Star game.

Here are five things to know ahead of Friday’s game.

When and where is the game?

The West Tennessee All-Star football game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday and will be played at Crockett County High School.

Access to the game

Tickets for Friday’s game are available via GoFan.com for $8 before the game, or $10 at the gate. Children five years or younger will get in for free.

The game will be streamed live. The link to the live stream will be available Friday on the West Tennessee All-Star football game’s Facebook page.

Riverside’s best make the list

Coming off winning its first BlueCross Bowl in school history, Riverside will be represented by seven players: tight end Aiden Creasey, wide receiver Jagger Cupples, offensive linemen Ty Hernandez and Myles Pearcy, running back Desmond Thomas, quarterback Stone Wallace and cornerback Parker Wilks.

No players from state runner-up McKenzie are on the All-Star roster.

Top commit takes field again

One FCS commit will take the field for the South squad. Jackson Christian tight end Daniel Green is headed to Chattanooga.

“There’s so much work starting with spring ball,” Green said. “I play baseball, so it’s a little different for me, but my favorite thing is just the relationships we build. . . . This is a little different because we only get a week with these guys, but you still get a sense of camaraderie (that you get) with a football team.”

Keith Hodge, Darby Palmer are coaches

Dresden's Keith Hodge and Jackson Christian's Darby Palmer are the head coaches for the North and South teams, respectively.

The teams were determined in a draft that was held after the nominees were finalized.

“It’s a huge opportunity to connect with more student-athletes and kids,” Palmer said. “We’ve coached against a lot of these guys and being able to coach them and draw back on those memories we’ve had competing against one another is pretty cool.”

