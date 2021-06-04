Five things to know about UCLA softball's Maya Brady: Yes, she's related to the Super Bowl guy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Kelly, The Tuscaloosa News
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No. 2 UCLA is set to face No. 3 Alabama in a winners bracket game at the NCAA Women's College World Series on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

One player whose name is sure to be mentioned on several occasions: Maya Brady.

Brady and pitcher Rachel Garcia, the 2018 and '19 national player of the year, led the Bruins to a 4-0 over Florida State in the WCWS opener Thursday night. Earlier Thursday, Montana Fouts pitched a gem for Alabama in its 5-1 win over Arizona.

Brady, a redshirt freshman outfielder, is an elite softball player for the Bruins and has an elite athletics family.

Here are five things to know about Brady:

A famous football uncle

Yes, she is related to that Brady.

Tom Brady is the younger brother of her mom, Maureen Brady, who also had a successful softball career as an All-American pitcher for Fresno State.

But Maya Brady wins the award for most dominant athlete in the family, according to her uncle.

And a famous baseball uncle

Two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis is also Maya's uncle.

He married Maya Brady's aunt, Julie Brady, in 2012. Playing most of his career with the Red Sox, Youkilis won the Gold Glove award in 2007 and is a three-time all-star.

A power hitter

Brady showed her powerful bat against Florida State in the opening round of the WCWS. She hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

That's nothing new for her. It's her 14th of the year . Brady also hit a grand slam against Arizona State in March.

Brady helped put UCLA in the WCWS with home runs in each of the games against Virginia Tech in the super regional.

Already adding her own accolades to the Brady family collection

Softball America named Brady the NCAA Freshman Player of the Year after her efforts in 2020.

Then in 2021, she earned a spot on the NFCA All-West Region first team, the All-Pac-12 first team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Brady one of 18 First-Team All Americans.

Maya Brady earned numerous accolades for her play in the 2021 season with UCLA.
Maya Brady earned numerous accolades for her play in the 2021 season with UCLA.

No stranger to big sporting events

Brady is 19, but she has been to 10 Super Bowls.

She has attended each of her uncle's trips to the big game, according to The Athletic.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Maya Brady at the WCWS: Five things to know about UCLA softball star

Recommended Stories

  • Alabama softball ace Montana Fouts celebrates 21st birthday before Crimson Tide takes on UCLA

    Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts turns 21 on Friday, the same day she steps into the circle to take on UCLA at the Women's College World Series.

  • Rachel Garcia pitches UCLA to a shutout win over FSU in Women's College World Series

    Rachel Garcia pitched a shutout and Maya Brady delivered a home run during UCLA's 4-0 win over FSU to open the Women's College World Series on Thursday.

  • Garth Brooks reflects on legendary career, being "the average guy"

    "Music is what starts my day," Brooks told "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

  • James Madison upsets No. 1 Oklahoma in NCAA Women's College World Series opener

    Kate Gordon drove Shannon Saile's 3-2 pitch over the left-center field wall for the go-ahead run in the eighth as the Dukes stunned the Sooners.

  • A 'Jeopardy!' clue asked which team Gordie Howe played for. No one got it right.

    None of the "Jeopardy" contestants knew the answer to a Gordie Howe clue on Monday.

  • Former MLB executive says commissioner Bud Selig worked with teams to rig attendance figures after the steroid scandal

    Former Miami Marlins executive David Samson said MLB encouraged its teams to record tickets that were given away as tickets sold in the early 2000s.

  • Amazon reportedly pursuing Al Michaels to be the voice of 'Thursday Night Football' package

    Al Michaels could demand a significant amount of money to call NFL games at Amazon.

  • Report: Multiple teams remain interested in Geno Atkins

    The Bengals released Geno Atkins on March 19, and he has remained a free agent since. The defensive tackle is coming off a torn rotator cuff that required surgery in January. He has a checkup scheduled in a few weeks with Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team physician, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Atkins [more]

  • MLB informs owners of increased crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances

    MLB is engaged in the next phase of league-directed enforcement banning the use of foreign substances, which would include 10-day suspensions.

  • James Madison stuns No. 1 seed Oklahoma in first-ever College World Series game

    James Madison got a clutch home run from Kate Gordon in the top of the eighth inning.

  • Bill Belichick: Mac Jones has a pretty good understanding of what we do

    While Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson are likely to be immediate starters, that’s probably not the case at this point for the other 2021 first-round picks at quarterback. New England selected Mac Jones at No. 15 overall but have Cam Newton, who could, in theory, hold the starting job throughout 2021. Still, head coach Bill [more]

  • NHL Playoff Buzzer: Bruins, Hurricanes get Game 3 overtime wins

    Brad Marchand and Jordan Staal were the overtime winners for the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes in their Game 3 wins on Thursday.

  • Yankees’ Aaron Boone remains loyal to Red Sox manager Alex Cora, glad to see him back

    The day before facing the Red Sox for the first time since Alex Cora’s suspension, SNY's Andy Martino asked Aaron Boone if he was glad to see him back.

  • Tom Brady finally admitted he was 'confused' on one of the most embarrassing plays of his career

    Tom Brady didn't realize what down it was during a crucial drive against the Chicago Bears. Months later, Brady admitted he messed up on the play.

  • The Latest: Cubs to have full capacity at Wrigley next week

    Wrigley Field is going to start packing the place starting next week. Following approval from the state and city, the Chicago Cubs announced Friday they had received approval to host games at 100% of Wrigley Field’s capacity. The transition to full capacity will start next Friday, June 11, when the St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series.

  • The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 15 Cities

    The gap between the middle and upper class appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as nearly 70% of Americans identified as middle class in a Northwestern Mutual 2018 Planning &...

  • Meet the Eastside Rickey, the Refreshing Gin Cocktail That’ll Cure Your Vodka Soda Habit

    There's nothing wrong with vodka, but everything is right with the Eastside Rickey.

  • Journey of lesbian magazine 'Curve' hits screens this Pride month

    Frances 'Franco' Stevens was just 23 when she launched a glossy lifestyle magazine for lesbians in 1991, after raising funds by taking cash out on credit cards and betting on the horses. The gamble paid off and now 30 years on, documentary "Ahead of the Curve" celebrates "Curve" magazine's groundbreaking history and explores its future. "At that time ... there was nothing that showed lesbians in the positive everyday view," Stevens, who started the magazine in San Francisco, told Reuters.

  • Tennis-Osaka should be applauded for prioritising mental health - Stephens

    Naomi Osaka should be supported and applauded for her decision to withdraw from the French Open to focus on her mental health, former U.S. Open champion and WTA Players' Council member Sloane Stephens said on Tuesday. Japan's Osaka left the claycourt Grand Slam on Monday after refusing to attend the mandatory post-match press conferences and revealing she had been suffering from bouts of depression for three years. "Having to take a step back and say, 'Hey, I need to do this for me', we should support her and applaud her, because a lot of people wouldn't do that," Stephens said after her first round victory.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings