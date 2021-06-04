Five things to know about UCLA softball's Maya Brady: Yes, she's related to the Super Bowl guy

No. 2 UCLA is set to face No. 3 Alabama in a winners bracket game at the NCAA Women's College World Series on Friday at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

One player whose name is sure to be mentioned on several occasions: Maya Brady.

Brady and pitcher Rachel Garcia, the 2018 and '19 national player of the year, led the Bruins to a 4-0 over Florida State in the WCWS opener Thursday night. Earlier Thursday, Montana Fouts pitched a gem for Alabama in its 5-1 win over Arizona.

Brady, a redshirt freshman outfielder, is an elite softball player for the Bruins and has an elite athletics family.

I’m so proud of Maya and all that she’s accomplishing and I have no problem admitting the Brady women are more competitive *wink wink* https://t.co/zL1gJsIoyE — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 4, 2021

Here are five things to know about Brady:

A famous football uncle

Yes, she is related to that Brady.

Tom Brady is the younger brother of her mom, Maureen Brady, who also had a successful softball career as an All-American pitcher for Fresno State.

But Maya Brady wins the award for most dominant athlete in the family, according to her uncle.

Maya Brady, the most dominant athlete in the Brady family...by far! https://t.co/BUstHqAyjD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 7, 2021

And a famous baseball uncle

Two-time World Series champion Kevin Youkilis is also Maya's uncle.

He married Maya Brady's aunt, Julie Brady, in 2012. Playing most of his career with the Red Sox, Youkilis won the Gold Glove award in 2007 and is a three-time all-star.

A power hitter

Brady showed her powerful bat against Florida State in the opening round of the WCWS. She hit a two-run home run in the sixth inning.

Story continues

That's nothing new for her. It's her 14th of the year . Brady also hit a grand slam against Arizona State in March.

Brady helped put UCLA in the WCWS with home runs in each of the games against Virginia Tech in the super regional.

SEE-YA!!!!



Brady with the rocket shot. Her 13th!



6-0 Bruins, B5.



📺 ESPN2#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/ZXPDDDd6oB — UCLA Softball (@UCLASoftball) May 30, 2021

Already adding her own accolades to the Brady family collection

Softball America named Brady the NCAA Freshman Player of the Year after her efforts in 2020.

Then in 2021, she earned a spot on the NFCA All-West Region first team, the All-Pac-12 first team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman team. On Wednesday, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association named Brady one of 18 First-Team All Americans.

Maya Brady earned numerous accolades for her play in the 2021 season with UCLA.

No stranger to big sporting events

Brady is 19, but she has been to 10 Super Bowls.

She has attended each of her uncle's trips to the big game, according to The Athletic.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Maya Brady at the WCWS: Five things to know about UCLA softball star