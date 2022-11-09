Five things to know about the Texas A&M Aggies

Auburn football is set to make its return to Jordan-Hare Stadium Saturday for a match with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Despite both teams riding a five-game losing streak and the fact that the loser will be dead last in the SEC West, this is a big game for Auburn.

That is because Cadillac Williams will be coaching his first home game as the head coach of the Tigers and it should be an electric crowd. Something he admitted he is excited about at a recent press conference.

“Wow. Well, I did an interview this morning about that, and it is Monday so I am going to hold it together, but you can’t make this up. Honestly, I don’t know how I am going to feel. I do know I have a job to do to get this team ready to play and get these guys prepared are lead these guys. I know I can’t make this about me, but I am going to sit in the moment, and I am going to enjoy it. I am excited for that moment and honored.”

The game is set to start at 6:30 p.m. CT and will be on the SEC Network. Ahead of the game, here are five things to know about the Aggies.

They are having a disasturous season

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies entered the season with high expectations after going 8-4 last season but signed one of the greatest recruiting classes of all time and Jimbo Fisher entering his fifth season in charge.

That all came crashing down in Week 2 of the season when they lost to App State at home. They bounced back with wins against a struggling Miami and Arkansas but have lost their last five games and are now tied for last in the SEC West.

They have the worst scoring offense in the SEC

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest surprise of Aggie’s season has been their offense scoring the least points in the SEC. Their 22.8 points per game are the worst in the SEC and ranks 102nd in the country.

With a team led by Fisher and full of talented players their inability to move the ball and score has been baffling and has people calling for Fisher to tweak his scheme and consider letting someone else call plays.

Expect to see plenty of freshman

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies have plenty of talented freshmen on their roster and have started to lean on them more and more as the season has moved on. The first is former five-star recruit and current starting quarterback Conner Weigman.

He has completed 61% (31-59) passes for 429 yards and four touchdowns in two games. One of his top playmakers is true freshman receiver Evan Stewart.

Stewart has 46 receptions for 598 yards and two touchdowns and is the clear top target for Weigman and Auburn will need to pay plenty of attention to him.

They are also on a long losing streak

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Aggies are on a five-game losing streak of their own. After picking up back-to-back wins after the disastrous loss to App State the Aggies were crushed by Mississippi State 42-24. They then lost to Alabama who did not have Bryce Young at quarterback 24-20. That loss was followed up by a road loss at South Carolina (30-24), and home losses to Ole Miss (31-28) and Florida (41-24).

While the loss to Ole Miss, Florida, and Alabama can be explained, losing to Mississippi State and South Carolina showed just how far off the rails this season has gone.

Devon Achane is their top weapon

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

One of the bright spots for the Aggies has been running back Devon Achane. His 5.61 yards per carry is good enough for 10th in the SEC. He is third in the conference in carries (158), and yards per game (98.56).

He can also be dangerous out of the back field, he has caught three touchdowns and Auburn will need to focus on containing him.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire