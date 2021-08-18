Five things to know about Pleasant Valley football 2021

Aug. 18—Five facts about the Raiders as they enter the 2021 season:

—Jonathan Nix enters his seventh year as Pleasant Valley's head coach and 13th year as a head coach overall. He's 19-41 at Pleasant Valley with 5-5 finishes in 2018 and 2019. He's 56-69 overall, including stays at Ragland and Ashville.

—The Raiders are coming off of a 3-7 finish in 2020. They went 2-5 in the brutal Class 3A, Region 5, with victories over Glencoe and Weaver. Defensive back/running back Andruw Sanders, linebacker Caleb Ramsey and lineman Damon Parr were selected to the Alabama Sports Writers Association's all-state team. Sanders and Ramsey were seniors.

—Pleasant Valley's struggles in 2020 owed largely to graduation. Several players who keyed those 5-5 teams in 2018 and 2019 had moved on, including 2019 all-state picks Colby Nelson and Cole Proper. The Raiders also took a hit after last season, when Parr and All-Calhoun County running back Jake Upton transferred to Alexandria.

—Key returnees this season start with senior quarterback Braydon Maye, who made second-team all-county last season. Junior linebacker/running back Zeke Curvin and senior running back Nate Shaw were honorable-mention all-county picks last season. The Raiders have several new players covering all academic years. Junior tight end Dakota Roberts wowed in the Raiders' 26-22 victory in Friday's jamboree at Collinsville. Senior running back/cornerback Zeke Johnson, a basketball player, came out for football and also showed out at Collinsville.

—Pleasant Valley has graduated 20 starters the past two years, and life in 3A, Region 5 can be unforgiving. The Raiders have several new players out, including three seniors who have not played varsity football. A sense of mystery surrounds this team, even to Nix.

