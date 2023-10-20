Five things to know about OU Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel
The University of Oklahoma's left-handed quarterback is firmly planted in the spotlight after leading the Sooners' 34-30 win over the Longhorns this month. Now, he's moving up in the running for this year's Heisman Trophy.
Here are five things to know about Dillon Gabriel.
Who is OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel?
Fifth-year senior Dillon Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2000, in Mililani, Hawaii, which is on the island of Oahu. His father was a University of Hawaii quarterback and was Dillon's quarterback coach, and his mother was a college softball player, reports OU Daily.
Dillon began his college career at UCF in 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.
Dillon Gabriel stats
Season Highs (Offensive)
Statistic
Value
Date
Opponent
Rushing Yards
113
10/07/2023
vs Texas
Longest Rush
44
10/07/2023
vs Texas
Rushing Touchdowns
2
09/30/2023
Reception Yards
0
10/07/2023
vs Texas
Longest Reception
0
10/07/2023
vs Texas
Receiving Touchdowns
0
10/07/2023
vs Texas
Passing Yards
421
09/16/2023
at Tulsa
Longest Pass
55
09/16/2023
at Tulsa
Passing Touchdowns
5
09/16/2023
at Tulsa
Offensive Statistics
Date
Opponent
PASSING
RUSHING
09/02/2023
19
22
0
86.4%
308
2
52
2
15
1
10
09/09/2023
19
27
0
70.4%
176
4
29
8
20
0
10
09/16/2023
at Tulsa
28
31
1
90.3%
421
5
55
0
0
0
0
09/23/2023
at Cincinnati
26
38
0
68.4%
322
1
49
11
23
1
11
09/30/2023
26
39
1
66.7%
366
3
54
8
37
2
16
10/07/2023
vs Texas
23
38
0
60.5%
285
1
43
14
113
1
44
Is Dillon Gabriel a Native Hawaiian?
Yes, Gabriel is a member of the indigenous group of Native Hawaiians.
Is Dillon Gabriel related to Roman Gabriel?
No, but also yes.
Roman Gabriel was a quarterback star at North Carolina State and was named a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1960 and 1961.
Despite sharing the same surname and playing the same position, Dillon Gabriel is not related to that Roman Gabriel, Sportskeeda reports.
However, Dillon Gabriel's younger brother is named Roman, OU Daily reports. He plays basketball at Mililani High School. The oldest Gabriel brother is named Garrison.
Is Dillon Gabriel up for the Heisman?
After Gabriel led the Sooners to a 34-30 victory over Texas in October, OU is not only firmly in College Football Playoff contention but Gabriel is in the Heisman Trophy discussion as well.
At FanDuel, Gabriel’s odds (+1200) are now the fourth-highest odds at FanDuel for the Heisman behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+160), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+350) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+750).
Gabriel’s odds have steadily increased as the Sooners’ season has continued. He began the year at 33/1.
He became the first OU quarterback to pass for over 250 yards and rush for another against the Longhorns and was named the Maxwell Award national player of the week.
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Five things to know about OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel