Five things to know about OU Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel

Cheyenne Derksen, The Oklahoman
The University of Oklahoma's left-handed quarterback is firmly planted in the spotlight after leading the Sooners' 34-30 win over the Longhorns this month. Now, he's moving up in the running for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Here are five things to know about Dillon Gabriel.

Who is OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel?

Fifth-year senior Dillon Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2000, in Mililani, Hawaii, which is on the island of Oahu. His father was a University of Hawaii quarterback and was Dillon's quarterback coach, and his mother was a college softball player, reports OU Daily.

Dillon began his college career at UCF in 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

Dillon Gabriel stats

Season Highs (Offensive)

Statistic

Value

Date

Opponent

Rushing Yards

113

10/07/2023

vs Texas

Longest Rush

44

10/07/2023

vs Texas

Rushing Touchdowns

2

09/30/2023

Iowa St.

Reception Yards

0

10/07/2023

vs Texas

Longest Reception

0

10/07/2023

vs Texas

Receiving Touchdowns

0

10/07/2023

vs Texas

Passing Yards

421

09/16/2023

at Tulsa

Longest Pass

55

09/16/2023

at Tulsa

Passing Touchdowns

5

09/16/2023

at Tulsa

Offensive Statistics

Date

Opponent

PASSING

RUSHING

09/02/2023

Arkansas St.

19

22

0

86.4%

308

2

52

2

15

1

10

09/09/2023

SMU

19

27

0

70.4%

176

4

29

8

20

0

10

09/16/2023

at Tulsa

28

31

1

90.3%

421

5

55

0

0

0

0

09/23/2023

at Cincinnati

26

38

0

68.4%

322

1

49

11

23

1

11

09/30/2023

Iowa St.

26

39

1

66.7%

366

3

54

8

37

2

16

10/07/2023

vs Texas

23

38

0

60.5%

285

1

43

14

113

1

44

Is Dillon Gabriel a Native Hawaiian?

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) smiles as he leaves the field after the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

Yes, Gabriel is a member of the indigenous group of Native Hawaiians.

Is Dillon Gabriel related to Roman Gabriel?

No, but also yes.

Roman Gabriel was a quarterback star at North Carolina State and was named a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1960 and 1961.

Despite sharing the same surname and playing the same position, Dillon Gabriel is not related to that Roman Gabriel, Sportskeeda reports.

However, Dillon Gabriel's younger brother is named Roman, OU Daily reports. He plays basketball at Mililani High School. The oldest Gabriel brother is named Garrison.

Is Dillon Gabriel up for the Heisman?

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before an NCAA football game between University of Oklahoma (OU) and Iowa State at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.

After Gabriel led the Sooners to a 34-30 victory over Texas in October, OU is not only firmly in College Football Playoff contention but Gabriel is in the Heisman Trophy discussion as well.

At FanDuel, Gabriel’s odds (+1200) are now the fourth-highest odds at FanDuel for the Heisman behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+160), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+350) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+750).

Gabriel’s odds have steadily increased as the Sooners’ season has continued. He began the year at 33/1.

He became the first OU quarterback to pass for over 250 yards and rush for another against the Longhorns and was named the Maxwell Award national player of the week.

