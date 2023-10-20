Five things to know about OU Sooners quarterback Dillon Gabriel

The University of Oklahoma's left-handed quarterback is firmly planted in the spotlight after leading the Sooners' 34-30 win over the Longhorns this month. Now, he's moving up in the running for this year's Heisman Trophy.

Here are five things to know about Dillon Gabriel.

Who is OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel?

Fifth-year senior Dillon Gabriel was born on Dec. 28, 2000, in Mililani, Hawaii, which is on the island of Oahu. His father was a University of Hawaii quarterback and was Dillon's quarterback coach, and his mother was a college softball player, reports OU Daily.

Dillon began his college career at UCF in 2019 before transferring to Oklahoma in 2022.

Dillon Gabriel stats

Season Highs (Offensive)

Statistic Value Date Opponent Rushing Yards 113 10/07/2023 vs Texas Longest Rush 44 10/07/2023 vs Texas Rushing Touchdowns 2 09/30/2023 Iowa St. Reception Yards 0 10/07/2023 vs Texas Longest Reception 0 10/07/2023 vs Texas Receiving Touchdowns 0 10/07/2023 vs Texas Passing Yards 421 09/16/2023 at Tulsa Longest Pass 55 09/16/2023 at Tulsa Passing Touchdowns 5 09/16/2023 at Tulsa

Offensive Statistics

Date Opponent PASSING RUSHING 09/02/2023 Arkansas St. 19 22 0 86.4% 308 2 52 2 15 1 10 09/09/2023 SMU 19 27 0 70.4% 176 4 29 8 20 0 10 09/16/2023 at Tulsa 28 31 1 90.3% 421 5 55 0 0 0 0 09/23/2023 at Cincinnati 26 38 0 68.4% 322 1 49 11 23 1 11 09/30/2023 Iowa St. 26 39 1 66.7% 366 3 54 8 37 2 16 10/07/2023 vs Texas 23 38 0 60.5% 285 1 43 14 113 1 44

Is Dillon Gabriel a Native Hawaiian?

Yes, Gabriel is a member of the indigenous group of Native Hawaiians.

Is Dillon Gabriel related to Roman Gabriel?

No, but also yes.

Roman Gabriel was a quarterback star at North Carolina State and was named a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 1960 and 1961.

Despite sharing the same surname and playing the same position, Dillon Gabriel is not related to that Roman Gabriel, Sportskeeda reports.

However, Dillon Gabriel's younger brother is named Roman, OU Daily reports. He plays basketball at Mililani High School. The oldest Gabriel brother is named Garrison.

More: What are the stories behind OU football players' tattoos? Dillon Gabriel, Sooners explain

Is Dillon Gabriel up for the Heisman?

After Gabriel led the Sooners to a 34-30 victory over Texas in October, OU is not only firmly in College Football Playoff contention but Gabriel is in the Heisman Trophy discussion as well.

At FanDuel, Gabriel’s odds (+1200) are now the fourth-highest odds at FanDuel for the Heisman behind USC quarterback Caleb Williams (+160), Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+350) and Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+750).

Gabriel’s odds have steadily increased as the Sooners’ season has continued. He began the year at 33/1.

He became the first OU quarterback to pass for over 250 yards and rush for another against the Longhorns and was named the Maxwell Award national player of the week.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Five things to know about OU football quarterback Dillon Gabriel