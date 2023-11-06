Five things to know about OU men's basketball team for 2023-24 season

NORMAN — The OU men's basketball team begins its regular season with a home game against Central Michigan at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Sooners went 15-17 (5-13 Big 12) last season and are still in search of their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Porter Moser, who's in his third season as head coach.

Here are five things to know about the OU men's basketball team.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) passes the ball to Oklahoma Sooners forward Tanner Groves (35) as Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Lamar Washington (1) and Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Jaylon Tyson (20) defend during a men's college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and Texas Tech at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

This is Milos Uzan's team

With Grant Sherfield, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill no longer in the mix, this is undoubtedly Milos Uzan's team.

The former four-star prospect found his way into the starting lineup as a freshman last season. He finished with averages of 7.6 points, three assists and 2.7 rebounds.

Uzan is a pass-first point guard, but he figures to be more aggressive this season on an OU team that lacks a go-to scorer. He's also surrounded my numerous playmakers, who should lighten his passing responsibilities.

ESPN projected Uzan to get selected by the New York Knicks in the second round (No. 33 overall) of the 2024 NBA Draft back in February. And while he has since fallen out of the updated mock draft, he has the potential to gain national attention this season as OU's leader.

OU head coach Porter Moser is 34-33 after two seasons with the Sooners.

OU is picked to finish 12th in the Big 12

OU came in at No. 12 in the Big 12 preseason poll, beating out only BYU and UCF.

It shouldn't come as much of a surprise for the Sooners. They finished at the bottom of the standings this past season with a 5-13 record in conference play.

The Big 12 is also stacked once again. It's ranked by KenPom as the strongest conference in the nation.

The Big 12 is led by Kansas, which is ranked No. 1 in the nation in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. Then there's No. 7 Houston, No. 18 Texas and No. 20 Baylor.

OU will also be tested in non-conference play

OU is scheduled to face two ranked teams during non-conference play.

The Sooners will first play No. 14 Arkansas in Tulsa on Dec. 9 as a part of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. It marks the third meeting in as many years between the two programs, who've split the series.

OU will then face No. 19 North Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Dec. 20 as a part of the Jumpman Invitational. The Tar Heels are led by Armando Bacot, a graduate forward who's on the preseason watch list for the National Association of Basketball Coaches Player of the Year award.

Mar 28, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Utah Valley Wolverines guard Le'Tre Darthard (1) shoots the ball against UAB Blazers guard Jordan Walker (10) in the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

OU has six incoming transfers

The Sooners hit the transfer portal hard this past offseason.

Siena transfer Javian McCollum is a junior guard who averaged career-highs of 15.9 points and 3.9 assists last season. He's joined in the backcourt by Utah Valley transfer Le'Tre Darthard, a senior who earned a spot on both the All-WAC first team and the conference's all-defensive team last season.

OU added another pair of senior guards in Oregon's Rivaldo Soares and Houston Christian's Maks Klanjscek. Soares is a 6-foot-6 wing player who averaged 7.2 points and 3.6 rebounds last season, while Klanjscek is a four-time transfer who averaged 15 points on 35.2% shooting from deep.

OU also added some size. It brought in Pittsburgh transfer John Hugley IV, a 6-foot-10 center who averaged 14.8 points two seasons ago before missing most of last season to focus on mental health and injury rehabilitation (knee).

Finally, the Sooners secured a commitment from Georgia Tech transfer Jalon Moore. The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 7.6 points and 4.7 rebounds as a sophomore last season.

Link Academy Lions guard Jacolb Cole (24) claps after a bucket during the first half of the City of Palms Classic Signature Series championship against The Rock Lions at Suncoast Arena in Ft. Myers on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

OU's two freshmen can contribute right away

For the second year in a row, OU added a pair of ESPN Top 100 freshmen.

The Sooners first secured a commitment from four-star forward Jacolb Cole on June 11, 2022. The 6-foot-7 freshman is a lengthy wing player who has a strong motor and a good touch around the rim.

OU then landed four-star guard Kaden Cooper on Nov. 12. The 6-foot-5 freshman is a good athlete who thrives in transition and prides himself on his defense.

Moser is one of the few Big 12 coaches who leans heavily on youth. Both Uzan and Otega Oweh finished last season as starters despite being freshmen.

It'll be difficult for Cole and Cooper to continue that trend on a deeper OU team this season. Still, the two freshmen will surely get an opportunity to contribute off the bench.

OU vs. Central Michigan

TIPOFF: 7 p.m. Monday at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman (ESPN+)

