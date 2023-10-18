Five things to know about Ole Miss ahead of their game against Auburn

Auburn is set to return to Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend to take on a familiar foe in SEC West rival Ole Miss.

These two programs have several connections and this will be their first time facing off since Auburn tried to hire Lane Kiffin this offseason before ultimately hiring Hugh Freeze, who coached the Rebels from 2012-16.

Auburn is looking to snap a three-game losing streak and avenge last year’s 48-34 loss in Oxford. If the Rebels can pull off the victory it will be the first time they’ve beaten Auburn in back-to-back games since they won three in a row from 1949 to 1952.

Here are five things to know about Ole Miss before Saturday’s game.

There are plenty of connections between these two programs

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

In addition to the coaching connections, several players have played on both sides of this rivalry. Auburn middle linebacker Austin Keys started his career at Ole Miss before transferring to Auburn this offseason.

Ole Miss starting defensive tackle JJ Pegues and reserve nickel cornerback Ladarius Tennison both spent two seasons on the Plains before entering the transfer portal and heading to Ole Miss.

Their offense is great

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s defense was unable to stop LSU last week and the challenge won’t be any easier this week against Ole Miss.

They are averaging 41.7 points per game and their balance is a major reason why. They are averaging 183.3 yards on the ground and 306 yards through the air and Auburn’s entire defense will be put to the test to try and slow them down.

They don't turn the ball over

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A major reason for their offensive success has been their ability to protect the ball, they have turned it over just three times this season and have a +6 turnover margin on the season. Making their ball security more impressive is the fact that they are still extremely explosive with 36 passing plays of 20 or more yards, the fifth most in the country.

The defense can stop the run

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Kiffin has always had impressive offenses but their defense has cost them at times. With the addition of defensive coordinator Pete Golding, the group has taken a step forward, especially against the run.

They are allowing just 3.17 yards per carry on the season, their best performance of the season came against Alabama when they held them to 2.91 yards per rush in a close loss.

Auburn’s offense has had little success through the air and it will be important to have success on the ground if they want to upset the Rebels.

Players to know

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jaxson Dart

Kiffin brought in several quarterbacks to compete for the starting job but Dart was able to hold onto his job and has taken a step forward. He’s completed 64.1% of his passes for 1,638 yards and 12 touchdowns in six games.

RB Quinshon Judkins

He burst onto the scene as a freshman last season and he’s had a strong season so far, averaging 4.1 yards per carry.

WR Jordan Watkins

Watkins has become their go-to receiver, leading a talented group in receptions (36) and yards (536).

WR Tre Harris

Harris is their big-play threat, averaging 21.59 yards per reception, and has caught six touchdowns already.

LB Suntarine Perkins

The former five-star has made an immediate impact, leading them in sacks with 3.5 and is someone Auburn will have to keep an eye on.

S Daijahn Anthony

He is always around the ball with one interception and five pass breakups. If Auburn falls behind and is forced to throw the ball, they will need to be careful when targeting Anthony.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire