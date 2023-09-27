Five things to know about Ole Miss ahead of LSU’s Week 5 road contest

Week 5 is already here, and LSU is heading to Oxford to face Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels.

It’ll be the 112th meeting between the programs. LSU leads the series 63-41-4.

It’ll be the fourth time LSU’s faced Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss. The Tigers won two of the first three meetings.

LSU got the best of Ole Miss last year despite getting off to a slow start. The Rebels were ranked in the top 10 when that game was played and LSU’s win catapulted the Tigers back into the SEC West race.

Here are five things to know about Ole Miss prior to this week’s game.

This offense is explosive

Only two offenses have a 20+ yard play rate of 10% or more. The Washington Huskies and the Ole Miss Rebels. And among offenses with at least 15 passes, Ole Miss leads the country in 20-yard pass rate.

Receiver Tre Harris has eight catches on the year, but is averaging 23.5 yards per reception. Dayton Wade’s at 18.9 yards per catch and Jordan Watkins, the leading receiver, is averaging a healthy 14.5 yards per pop.

All three rank top 12 among SEC receivers in yards after the catch. Kiffin is getting his guys in space, Jaxson Dart is finding them, and they’re making plays.

This is a tough test for an LSU secondary that’s struggled to play with discipline this year. Someone needs to have a breakout game on the backend for LSU.

A career year for Jaxson Dart

Right now, Jaxson Dart is on pace for a career high completion percentage, yards per attempt, and passer rating. His PFF offensive grade is nearly 10 points higher than it was last year.

The Rebels have needed this given the run game isn’t what it was last year (we’ll get to that soon).

Dart was challenged in the off-season with Kiffin adding two transfer QBs. It looks like he’s responded. This is a much better player than LSU dealt with last year.

LSU will need to generate pressure and force Dart to make a mistake.

The run game is struggling

As promised, we’ll address the struggling run game.

The Ole Miss offensive line is finding it hard to block anyone right now. The Rebels are 92nd in rushing success rate and Dart’s already reached double-digit sacks.

It’s a stark contrast from last year. After averaging 5.7 yards per attempt in 2022, star running back Quinshon Judkins is averaging just 3.8 this fall.

This attack was among the best in the country this year. Kiffin discussed the issue earlier in the week, saying he and the staff need to work on ways to incorporate some new things.

LSU can’t afford for this to be the game Ole Miss returns to its 2022 form in this department.

Still figuring out this defense

By most standards, this defense is good enough.

Ole Miss ranks 31st in opponent yards per play and 20th in points per scoring opportunity allowed. The unit hasn’t given up more than 20 points all year. Most defensive coordinators will take that.

However, there are some red flags and areas to exploit.

The third down defense is troubling. The Rebels rank 110th in getting off the field there.

If you look at points per drive allowed against FBS schools, Ole Miss is 66th in the country. Not terrible, but it won’t scare this LSU offense either.

And while the Rebels have done a good job against the run, they’re just 88th in defensive passing success rate. Jayden Daniels and the LSU receivers will have big play opportunities here.

Players to know

We’ve already talked about Jaxson Dart and the offensive weapons, so here are some other guys to keep an eye on Saturday.

Safety DaiJahn Anthony

The Liberty transfer made an immediate impact in the Ole Miss secondary. He’s broken up three passes with an interception and allowed just four catches on 10 targets.

EDGE Cedric Johnson

Johnson is yet to record a sack, but leads the Ole Miss defense with 13 pressures.

Cornerback Deantre Prince

Prince is a veteran of the Ole Miss secondary. He’s been there long enough to have played against LSU in 2019. The Rebels will count on him to help keep this top flight LSU receiving core in check.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire