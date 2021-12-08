Five things to know about new Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles

In case you haven’t heard, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has made a bold move to try and sure up the defensive side of the ball. On Tuesday, OSU announced the hiring of Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the same post with the Buckeyes.

The news is particularly notable because Knowles ran things on defense for a traditionally defense optional Big 12 program, Oklahoma State, and made it a strength of the team. Right or wrong, the Buckeyes have been seen as a team that has eschewed defense over the last couple of years in exchange for being an offensively dynamic program under Day.

We can all get a little caught up in our own little piece of the college football world and revolve our news around Ohio State, so we thought we’d provide you with some things that are helpful to know about Knowles to help you get up to speed.

Here are five things to know about new OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, who will begin his new assignment after the Rose Bowl.

Knowles was a finalist for the Broyles Award this season

Each year, the Broyles award is handed out to the assistant coach judged to be the best in all of college football. We’ve seen some of the best assistant coaches in the game be recognized as finalists for the award and parlay that into bigger opportunities. Knowles was one of three finalists in 2021 because of the outstanding job he did with Oklahoma State’s defense this past season, a side of the ball that was a major strength for an offensive-minded Mike Gundy team.

Knowles used to be the head coach at Cornell

Dec 29, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive coordinator Jim Knowles (center) enjoys a cigar and talks on the phone after defeating the Miami Hurricanes to win the Cheez-It Bowl Game at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

It’s always good to get a guy that’s had a perspective of being a head coach on staff. Some of the best assistants understand what it takes to run a team and get the big picture of everything. Knowles has that on his resume with a stint at his alma mater as Cornell’s head coach from 2004-2009.

Knowles turned the Oklahoma State defense into a top ten unit

Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and his defense will face a balanced Notre Dame offensive attack in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty amazing what Knowles was able to do as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator. The unit has gotten better throughout his three years in Stillwater and finished No. 3 in total yards per game (278.4) and eighth in points per contest (16.8) in 2021. The Cowboys were very stingy in a Big 12 that loves itself some offense and it’s one of the main reasons the team came within inches of the College Football Playoff.

Knowles is a native of Philadelphia, PA

Found this from Jim Knowles about being from Philadelphia. @DylanBuckingham says the Buckeyes job being closer to Knowles’ hometown appealed to him. #OKState pic.twitter.com/Flg13zq5o9 — Nate Feken (@TheGreat_Nate) December 8, 2021

Knowles doesn’t have roots in the Midwest really, but his upbringing wasn’t too far away. In fact, he was brought up just one state over, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. You can bet he’s a blue-collar type from the Northeast that isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty. As the above says, the appeal of being closer to home might have been a big selling point. Of course, it didn’t hurt that Ohio State came calling either.

Knowles ran a 4-2-5 scheme at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State has an outside shot to get into the College Football Playoffs with a win against Baylor Jim Knowles, defensive coordinator of the Cowboys, gives you a Twist stunt from their MUG linebacker position More Oklahoma State defensehttps://t.co/JpJeoOWdSL pic.twitter.com/BNGySP7mGy — Football Coach™️ (@footballdothow) December 3, 2021

The transition to Knowles’ defense for the Ohio State defensive players will be easier than some other hires because he ran the same 4-2-5 base the Buckeyes utilized. That means four down linemen, two linebackers, and five defensive backs that will generally have a hybrid-type player in the mix somewhere (think bullet). What’s different is the attacking style Knowles used at Oklahoma State. There are more twists, stunts, and blitz packages designed to get downhill and put pressure on opposing offenses. It should marry well with the athleticism OSU has.

