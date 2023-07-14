Five things to know about Northwestern’s interim head coach David Braun

On Thursday night, Northwestern football announced that David Braun is the program’s interim head coach. The announcement comes just days after the firing of Pat Fiztgerald and with roughly six weeks until the season opener at Rutgers football.

But who is Braun, and what is his background? Despite suddenly becoming a Power Five head coach, Braun has not garnered a ton of attention or headlines despite his success as a defensive coordinator.

Braun comes to Northwestern after four years as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State. For those who don’t known, North Dakota State is a juggernaut at the FBS level.

So with Rutgers set to host Northwestern on the first weekend of September, scroll down to learn five things to know about the new interim head coach of the program.

Prior to Northwestern, David Braun was a rising star in the FCS

Other than his resume, we don’t know much about new Northwestern defensive coordinator David Braun. So I talked to @KolpackInForum, a beat writer whose been covering North Dakota State football since 1995. This is what he had to say. https://t.co/YCisadbN4s — Louie Vaccher (@WildcatReport) January 13, 2023

Braun joined Northwestern this January. Prior to that, he had spent four years as the defensive coordinator at North Dakota State.

In 2021, he was the FCS Coordinator of the Year. During his time at North Dakota, Braun led a defense that won two national championships. His defenses are aggressive, blitz heavily and are sound fundamentally.

Braun was on a trajectory to someday be a head coach at the FBS or FCS level – he is thought of that highly in college coaching circles. But no one thought he would be a Power Five coach so soon or with these circumstances.

Before Northwestern and his coaching career, David Braun played college football

Northwestern’s new interim head coach, David Braun: • hired as defensive coordinator in January

• spent past 4 yrs (2019-22) as DC at North Dakota St

• 2021 FCS Coordinator of the Year

• NDSU was No. 1 FCS scoring defense in 2019, 21 (NDSU won 🏆 both yrs) A rapid welcome. pic.twitter.com/I6ESsfXSVt — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 11, 2023

Beginning in 2004, Braun played for Winona College. A defensive lineman, Winona won their conference three times and made the Division II playoffs three times during that stretch.

He graduated from the school in 2008 and returned as a member of the coaching staff in 2010 as their defensive coordinator.

David Braun wasn't a part of the allegations against Pat Fitzgerald at Northwestern

Braun joined Northwestern in January and wasn’t a part of the hazing allegations against former head coach Pat Fitzgerald. Having spent the past four years at North Dakota State, his time at Northwestern didn’t see him as part of Fitzgerald’s staff for the bulk of the investigation.

This is important for Northwestern as it gives a bit of a fresh start to the program while keeping some continuity of staff. This is a big moment for Braun, who will be expected to help the program and find its footing with the season opener at Rutgers now just six weeks away.

David Braun has a strong resume, but is lacking one thing

A note on David Braun: One of these resumes is his. The other is Chris Klieman’s who might have done the best coaching job in college football last year. Northwestern has some serious issues right now but don’t feel like Braun’s lack of P5 experience means he can’t be a good HC pic.twitter.com/a8vnDP8nZT — Ryan Lindley (@RLins12) July 14, 2023

There is no denying that Braun has had an impressive coaching career, but one thing lacking from his resume is he has never been a head coach. Well, until now.

Braun is certainly being thrown into the deep end and there is plenty of reason that he has the intangibles to succeed. He has had success everywhere he has gone as an assistant coach and is known for his ability to gameplan, make adjustments and has a tremendous work ethic.

The question is going to be about Braun being able to rise up to this moment and lead Northwestern’s football program. It won’t be easy given the circumstances. Braun will need to hit the ground running with camp opening in just a couple of weeks.

The first game looks favorable for Northwestern

Oct 16, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Northwestern Wildcats running back Andrew Clair (11) runs with the football in the first half against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Christian Izien (0) at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Well, at least historically speaking, this isn’t a great match-up for Rutgers.

Northwestern has played Rutgers five teams in Big Ten action and have beaten the Scarlet Knights three times. The last meeting was in 2021, a 21-7 home win by Northwestern.

The Wildcats have won their last two games against Rutgers and three of their last four.

Now, is Rutgers in a better place as a roster than they were two years ago? Absolutely. Could Northwestern be in a worse spot? For sure. But moments like these tend to bring together a program and make for greater unity, It shouldn’t be assumed that Northwestern will be in disarray on September 3 when they open the season at Rutgers.

