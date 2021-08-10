Five things to know: The most important games for Auburn football

There’s a tough slate ahead for Auburn football and Bryan Harsin.

Auburn has another year where it has one of the toughest schedules in all of college football. Bryan Harsin will have the opportunity to lead his program in several crucial games and go toe to toe with SEC rivals on a week-to-week basis.

I wanted to take a look at what the five most important games are for Harsin and the Tigers are in 2021.

If Auburn could find a way to go 4-1 or even 5-0 in these contests, it would be a sign of a very bright future for the program.

5. The Iron Bowl

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

We can't leave the Iron Bowl off the list but unless the Tigers pull off a tremendous upset against Alabama, this game will go as most people think. Auburn should put up a fight at home and over time, Alabama will pull away. However, we have seen crazy things happen in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The way Auburn fights will be important to watch and see how much better Auburn got than they were a year ago.

4. Ole Miss

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Many media outlets have tabbed Ole Miss to have a better season than Auburn. I'm still not buying it. With that said, the Tigers will have to prove it on the field.

3. Penn State

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

This game has no impact on the SEC standings but it will set the tone for the entire season. It will give us a glimpse of where this team is compared to previous years. The biggest question: Will Bo Nix be better on the road?

2. Texas A&M

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

A win against Texas A&M has the chance to turn Auburn's season from good to great. In the eyes of many Harsin skeptics, a potential 9-3 season looks significantly more successful than going 8-4 in the first year of the new era.

1. LSU

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Can you imagine the energy around the Auburn football program if the Tigers get their first win in Baton Rouge in 20 years? It would be electric and Auburn fans would be all in for their SEC home opener against Georgia. This is a very winnable game for the Tigers as early in the season, LSU will be learning new schemes on both sides of the football.

Story continues

Contact/Follow us @theauburnwire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion.

1

1