Five things to know about Missouri heading into Week 6 road matchup

LSU’s set to face Missouri on Saturday in what will be LSU’s third road game in four weeks.

It’ll be the fourth time the two schools have met since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012.

LSU last played Missouri in 2020, when LSU came out on the wrong end of a 45-41 shootout.

We could see another game like that this week, given that these are two of the hottest passing teams in college football and the LSU defense is struggling to stop anything right now.

Here are five things to know about the Missouri Tigers prior to this week’s matchup.

Luther Burden is one of the best players in the sport

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri’s got its own receiving star in Luther Burden, and he could be the best in the country right now.

His 641 yards lead the nation and his PFF grade is tops among receivers.

The five-star recruit is having a breakout sophomore year. He’s surpassed the 100-yard mark in four straight games, including a season high 177 against Memphis.

As LSU tries to get its secondary sorted, it’s not ideal to be facing a pass catcher of Burden’s caliber. He’s going to get his share on Saturday.

Exceeding expectations

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Not many people thought Missouri would be 5-0, but the Tigers upset Kansas State in Week 3 and beat a solid Memphis team in Week 4.

Missouri is now ranked in the AP Poll for the first time since 2019 and at No. 21, it’s the highest AP ranking its received since 2015.

Some thought Drinkwitz would be fighting for his job this year. He’s silenced those concerns for now, but the schedule is about to get harder with Missouri facing four ranked opponents over its next five games.

Missouri is the underdog this weekend, but if Drinkwitz can pull it out, he’ll be sitting pretty in Colombia for the time being.

Missouri defends the run

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri’s defense ranks 18th in SP+. A large part of that is how it defends the run.

The defense is coordinated by Blake Baker. You might remember him from 2021 when he was LSU’s linebackers coach and did a more than fine job with Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville.

Baker’s unit is allowing just 2.9 yards per carry, which ranks 13th in the country. Even more impressive, the Tigers’ defense ranks second in the nation when it comes to rushing success rate.

LSU’s run game bounced back after a poor performance in the opener. LSU now leads the country in EPA/play on the ground thanks to the emergence of Logan Diggs and the scrambling ability of Jayden Daniels.

If LSU wants to follow up its 49-point output from last week, it’ll need to find a way to be consistent against the Missouri front.

Not the best third down team

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the overall success of the offense, Missouri struggles on late downs.

The offense ranks 95th in third down conversion rate and 71st in late down success rate.

This is good news for an LSU defense that’s struggled to get off the field. If LSU can make things difficult here and there for Missouri on early downs, LSU could create some matchup advantages on late downs.

The Missouri defense isn’t a great late down unit either. The Tigers ranked 83rd in third down defense and 100th in fourth down defense.

Players to know

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve talked about Luther Burden, but there’s a few other players to keep an eye on Saturday.

QB Brady Cook

Cook is having a breakout year. He’s improved his yards per attempt by over three yards and is yet to throw an interception.

WRs Wease, Cooper, and Johnson

Burden isn’t the only threat. This receiver room is deep. Theo Wease is second on the team with 254 yards, but watch out for Marquis Johnson. He’s only caught five passes, but he’s averaging 36.4 yards per catch.

Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine

Abrams-Draine already has three interceptions on the year. According to PFF, he has the second best coverage grade among SEC cornerbacks.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire