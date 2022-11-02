Auburn will face a tough opponent in their first game under interim head coach Cadillac Williams.

The Tigers are set to face off with the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday night in Davis Wade Stadium and are heavy underdogs for the game.

The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-3 SEC) are coming off their bye and are looking to snap a two-game losing streak after falling to Kentucky and Alabama.

Auburn (3-5, 1-4) is in the midst of a four-game losing streak and is looking for their first road win of the season. The Tigers finally moved on from Bryan Harsin this week and will look to turn the page with a win Saturday night.

Here are five things to know about the Mississippi State Bulldogs ahead of the game.

They lead the SEC in passing attempts

Everybody knows that Mike Leach likes to throw the ball but the Bulldogs are way ahead of the SEC in attempts per game. The Bulldogs are attempting 48.3 attempts per game, which not only leads the SEC but is 10 more attempts than the second-place Georgia Bulldogs.

Auburn’s secondary will be tested throughout the game and will have to make sure they tackle well, the Bulldogs rely on short passes and creating yards after the catch to move the ball.

They have scored alteast 40 points in every home game

The Mississippi State offense has struggled on the road, averaging 13 points in games at LSU, at Kentucky, and at Alabama. Unfortunately for Auburn, this game is in Davis-Wade Stadium, where they are averaging 44.0 points and have not scored less than 40 points in their four home games.

In Auburn’s two road games they scored 10 points at Georgia and 34 points at Ole Miss.

They lead the SEC in forced interceptions

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford will need to be careful with where he throws the ball Saturday. The Bulldogs have forced nine interceptions on the season, which is tied for the most in the SEC. This will be a major key to watch in the game, Auburn’s 10 interceptions are the second most in the SEC.

He will have to be especially careful if he throws at cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, he has five interceptions on the year and has returned two for touchdowns.

Will Rogers is having a season for the ages

As we covered early, Mississippi State likes to throw the ball but they are also efficient when they pass. Junior quarterback Will Rogers has completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 2,555 yards and 23 touchdowns with four interceptions.

In his third year off Leach’s system, he has gotten more comfortable in the offense and is capable of picking apart defenses. He leads the sec in touchdowns, yards, yards per game, and attempts per game.

This series has been even lately

Auburn has dominated this series historically, having a 62-30-2 record against the Bulldogs. However, the two programs are 5-5 in their last 10 meetings.

The last time these two teams faced off the Bulldogs pulled off the biggest comeback in Jordan-Hare Stadium history, winning 43-34 after trailing 28-3 in the second quarter.

