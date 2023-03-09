Five things to know about Michigan and Rutgers ahead of their Big Ten Tournament matchup

Rutgers men’s basketball has a crucial game on Thursday night against Michigan in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. With a win, Rutgers is likely to book a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Rutgers (18-13, 10-10 Big Ten) will face No. 9 Michigan (17-14, 11-9 Big Ten) in what might be the most intriguing match-up of the second round.

In late February, Michigan beat Rutgers 58-45 at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

Historically, the No. 8 seed Wolverines have owned the Scarlet Knights, beating Rutgers 16 out of 17 times. Rutgers’ first victory over the Wolverines came last year when the RU defeated Michigan 75-67 at Jersey Mike’s Arena. With a Rutgers victory, the Scarlet Knights would advance to take on the No. 1 Purdue on Friday in the next round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Here are the five things to know ahead of No. 9 Rutgers against No. 8 Michigan:

We know Rutgers basketball is tough on defense

Rutgers is 18-2 (9-1 Big Ten) when holding their opponents to 65 points or fewer. Conversely this season, the Scarlet Knights are 0-9 when allowing more than 65 points in Big Ten games.

Rutgers is seventh in the nation, leading the Big Ten in scoring defense. They are holding opponents to just 60.4 points per game. Rutgers’ scoring defense is the best in the seven seasons under head coach Steve Pikiell.

Rutgers basketball will have a challenge in Michigan's Hunter Dickinson

The Scarlet Knights have held 14 of its opponents to a new

season-low in points scored, locking down opposing top scorers. Michigan’s leading scorer Hunter Dickinson, will be challenged by Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi. Dickinson is averaging 18.2 points per game for the Wolverines.

Last time against Rutgers, Dickinson had 13 points in 35 minutes of play. Dickinson grabbed 11 boards, cleaning the glass for the Wolverines.

Top Scorers RU Shutdown:

Tyrese Samuel (Seton Hall)

Entered: 12.0 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 0 Points

Tyree Appleby (Wake Forest)

Entered: 18.7 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 10 Points

Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana)

Entered: 19.2 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 13 Points

Sam Sessoms (Coppin State)

Entered: 22.8 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 12 Points

Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin)

Entered: 12.8 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 6 Points

Jalen Pickett (Penn State)

Entered: 19.5 PPG

Versus Rutgers: 11 points

Rutgers has struggled on offense recently

Paul heads to the line for 2. 43-32, NW. 7:57 to play.#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KPKBsllJht — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 6, 2023

Last time against Michigan, Rutgers shot 38.3 percent from the field, 31.3 percent from the free throw line. The Scarlets Knights are averaging 68.2 points per game but failed to reach their season average, only scoring 45 points against the Wolverines. Cliff Omoruyi and Cam Spencer have been leading Rutgers in scoring this season, averaging 13.5 and 12.7 points per game. These two, along with senior guards Caleb McConnell and Paul Mulcahy, need to contribute on the offensive end if the Scarlet Knights want to advance to the next round.

Three-point efficiency

Shooting 7-15 from the field to start off the night. 20-15, RU. 7:55 till break.#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/XgiBycP3Jt — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) March 3, 2023

Rutgers guard Cam Spencer has been leading the way for the Scarlet Knights in three-point percentage, shooting 43.1 from behind the arc. Besides Spencer, the only Scarlet Knight above 40 percent is junior Oskar Palmquist at 41.4 percent. The rest of the starting Scarlet Knights are averaging 20-30 percent from three, not offering a ton from behind the arc. Three-point shooting isn’t Rutgers’ strength, as they like to play tough defense, leading to easy points. Ball movement will be the key to Rutgers’ success in this matchup.

Getting into the NCAA Tournament

It isn’t as simple as win and they’re in. It also doesn’t mean that a loss tonight dooms Rutgers basketball to missing the NCAA Tournament.

But Rutgers can take a huge step forward with a win tonight. Beat Michigan, also a bubble team, and the selection committee is likely to look kindly on the Scarlet Knights, despite their disappointing close to the season.

Rutgers has lost three of their last four games and been in a decline since losing Mawot Mag due to a season-ending knee injury in a win over Michigan State. Rutgers needs this win, as much to beef up their own resume as it is to take away a result from Michigan.

