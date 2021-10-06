Five things to know: LSU vs Kentucky

Kentucky is riding a hot streak into their home matchup with LSU on Saturday.

The Wildcats are currently undefeated and are 2-0 in SEC play. The team hasn’t been explosive on the stat sheet, but Kentucky continues to find ways to win. They defeated Florida in Lexington for the first time in 35 years this past weekend.

The offense, as average as it may be, has found some type of rhythm. The defense hasn’t been elite but it’s come close as an overall unit. The ‘Cats are a gritty team that has managed to continue to survive. They’re looking to reach bowl eligibility this weekend.

Here are five things to know about LSU’s upcoming opponent, the Kentucky Wildcats.

Kentucky can't force turnovers

The Wildcats currently have the second worst turnover margin in the nation. They have no fumble recoveries and only three interceptions.

Will Levis and the passing attack is struggling

Kentucky is only averaging 208.2 yards through the air per game (11th in the SEC). Will Levis has completed 61.9% of his passes for 989 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. Pedestrian numbers for the Wildcat quarterback.

The ground game isn't doing so well either

Kentucky may have the SEC’s leading rusher in Chris Rodriguez, but the team as a whole is only averaging 189.2 rushing yards per game (seventh in the SEC).

Kentucky is on a lucky streak

Kentucky’s last four games have been decided by one possession. Can they keep the streak going against LSU?

Kentucky's defense is still solid

The Wildcats are third in the SEC in total yards allowed per game (284.4 yards per game). Kentucky has bent, but not broken.

