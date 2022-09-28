The series between Auburn andhttp://lsutigerswire.usatoday.com has seen some wild games. There have been earthquakes, five-interception games, and a building burning down in the background, just to name a few.

The two Tigers will once again face off on Saturday and there is a chance Hurricane Ian could be affecting the game in Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game is set to start at 6 p.m. CT and will be on ESPN.

This will be the first time the programs have faced off since Brian Kelly took over LSU and both programs are sitting at 3-1 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. However, they have gotten there in a different way. Auburn was blown out by Penn State and was gifted a win by Missouri last week.

Meanwhile, LSU lost a close game to FSU in Week 1 and since then has outscored their opponents 134 to 33 and came back to beat Mississippi State. Here are five things to know about the LSU Tigers ahead of Saturday’s game.

This is their first road game

LSU has not left the state of Louisiana this season and this will be Brian Kelly’s first time coaching on the road since he took over the program this offseason. They opened the season in the Superdome in New Orleans against FSU and then returned home for three straight home games.

They are best at tempo

LSU’s offense struggled to start the season but as they have been playing faster they have started to look more comfortable. Jayden Daniels is able to connect with his receivers better and can use his legs to take advantage of a defense that is not fully prepared for the play.

Their defensive line is talented

It was not pretty to start the season but the Tiger’s defense has started to round into form. They are led by edge rusher BJ Ojulari who has 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks in two games this season. Defensive end Sai’vion Jones is also capable of getting after the quarterback and should not be taken lightly, he leads them with 2.5 sacks.

Auburn’s offensive line has struggled this season and this will be the most talented group they have faced this season.

They are talented but young along the offensive line

Just like Auburn, LSU entered the season with questions about the offensive line but they have been able to address them.

Those answers have come from two true freshmen. Will Campbell, a former five-star recruit, quickly won the left tackle spot and Emery Jones has emerged as the starter at right tackle. The two have solidified the line and will be a good challenge for Auburn’s pass rushers.

Jayden Daniels can do it all

Daniels coming to LSU from Arizona State was a surprise during the offseason but he has started to show why they were excited to get him.

He has been extremely efficient in the passing game, completing 72.9% of his passes for 835 yards and six touchdowns, and has yet to throw an interception. He is also a threat in the run game, his 315 rushing yards lead the team.

Auburn’s defense will need to be ready for him to get both designed carries and to tuck the ball and run if none of his receivers are open.

