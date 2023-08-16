Five things to know about new Jets running back Dalvin Cook

The New York Jets have themselves a new running back and a good one at that, as they agreed Monday to sign former Vikings running back Dalvin Cook. It’s not often a team can land a impactful free agent in the middle of August but the Jets were able to do just that. Let’s get to know Cook a little bit as he gets set to join his new team.

Cook is on a streak of four straight seasons with 1,000 yards and a Pro Bowl

Even if you feel Cook is on a decline, you still have to like the fact that Cook has recorded four consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards and a Pro Bowl appearance. To put that into perspective, the Jets haven’t had a 1,000-yard rusher since Chris Ivory back in 2015. Only one team — Frank Gore for the San Francisco 49ers in 2014 — has a longer active drought without a 1,000-yard rusher. Splitting with Breece Hall, there’s no guarantee Cook hits 1,000 yards this season, but there’s also no guarantee he doesn’t.

Cook remains Florida State’s top all-time rusher

Florida State has seen some good running backs come through the program over the years, such as former Falcons running back Warrick Dunn and current Rams running back Cam Akers. With 4,464 career rushing yards, Cook stands above them and every other Seminole running back as the school’s all-time leading rusher. His 46 rushing touchdowns are also No. 1 in school history.

Cook broke a Vikings record once held by Adrian Peterson

When you think Vikings running backs, one of the first, if not the first one that comes to mind is Adrian Peterson. Peterson is one of just eight running backs in league history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season, he’s a former NFL MVP and still holds the record for most rushing yards in a single game with 296.

But there is one team record Peterson once held that was broken by Cook. In Cook’s NFL debut in 2017, he rushed for 127 yards against the New Orleans Saints, setting a new Vikings record for rushing yards in a player’s first game. Peterson had 103 yards in his NFL debut. The Vikings beat the Saints on Monday Night Football, 29-19.

Cook will be across from his brother in Week 1

With Dalvin Cook now joining the Jets, he now resides in the same division as his brother, Bills running back James Cook. That also means the two brothers will be on the same field in Week 1 when the Jets host the Bills on Monday Night Football, so early family bragging rights will be in the line. The second meeting comes just five days before Thanksgiving, so the Cook family could have a fun Thanksgiving dinner this year before Dalvin and Jets host the Dolphins on Black Friday.

Joining Jets became a late birthday present for Cook

Dalvin Cook wound up getting himself a nice birthday present of getting the opportunity to play alongside Aaron Rodgers and on a team that has Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner on defense. Cook just celebrated his 28th birthday on August 10. He’ll soon get to celebrate with his new teammates. And who knows, maybe there will be more to celebrate as the year goes on.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire