Five things to know about Jayden Daniels
Here are five things you should know about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Five things to know about Jayden Daniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Here are five things you should know about LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Five things to know about Jayden Daniels originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Daniels is the prohibitive favorite ahead of the two Pac-12 quarterbacks.
Today's edition includes what a 12-team playoff would have looked like, the man who "completed football," a new way to play golf, and so much more.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
The regular season is in the rearview mirror and only conference championship weekend remains before Heisman ballots are due.
If the Heisman is supposed to go to the most outstanding player in college football, it’s hard to argue against Daniels’ case at this point.
There are a pair of players rostered in under 50% of fantasy leagues who are looking like must-starts moving forward.
Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a longshot to win the Heisman, but a big game this weekend against Michigan could change things.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
Boyle is done after throwing for a total of 327 yards, three interceptions, and one touchdown, while being sacked eight times in two games.
The MLB Draft lottery has some weird rules, and they came up big Tuesday.
Lawrence will be monitored during the next few days, Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
If Lawrence misses any significant time, the stakes could be enormous.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season!
Many fantasy managers are either fighting for a playoff spot in Week 14, or trying to set themselves up for success if they've locked a spot in already. Whatever your circumstances, Scott Pianowski is here to help.
Caitlin Cooper, who has been covering the Indiana Pacers for years, joins Dan Devine to reflect on one of the biggest recent wins in recent Pacers history and to talk about the future of this young team, led by superstar guard Tyrese Haliburton.