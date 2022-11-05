Five things to know about Indiana in Week 10

The Penn State season is officially in a holding pattern. Whether James Franklin and team like it or not they are about to hit a plateau in their season but it important that they don’t fall off it. The first test in this potential fall off is a deceptively tough game against Indiana.

Indiana has played a lot of team’s well and for Penn State to have am away game after the Ohio State let down could either be great or make things worst. Great would be bouncing back against a tough Indiana team, a worse fallout would seeing the wheels fall off this team after such a strong performance.

People forget they weren’t ranked before the year of course so to be here in this moment is already more than anyone could have asked for.

Tiawan Mullen is Indiana's Joey Porter Jr.

For Penn State, they have lived and died by the play of their defense. The face of that defense is [autotag]Joey Porter Jr.[/autotag] and for Indiana it is Tiawan Mullen. Mullen has an older brother in the NFL so he has him to look up to and how to shape an NFL corner. The same of course goes for Porter Jr. being able to look up to his father. On Saturday be sure to see who Mullen covers as he will be on the top target for Indiana.

Connor Bazelak can be dangerous when hot

Connor Bazelak was a fun quarterback to watch before transferring to Missouri. He had some NFL potential but while that has simmered down the fun in him remains. Bazelak has the potential to push the ball downfield but he also can be prone to mistakes. Should be an easier quarterback matchup this weekend on a bounce back week.

Shaun Shivers is the next running back to challenge the defense

Penn State and their rushing defense has been…interesting. They have had trouble with rushers most the year whether it be giving up large amounts of yards or giving up critical plays overall. Shaun Shivers transfered from Auburn to Indiana this year and has career highs across the board. Penn State needs to be careful to contain him on Saturday.

Tom Allen has as many Big Ten Coach of the Year awards as James Franklin

2020 was a magical year for Indiana football. They defeated a then top ten Penn State team and rode the momentum of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who is now at Washington, and had the best season in recent program history. For that head coach Tom Allen was named Big Ten Coach of the Year, an award that James Franklin has won once. Franklin shared the honor in 2016 with former Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst.

This game can be a Manny Diaz bounce-back game

The [autotag]Manny Diaz[/autotag] defense looked pitiful against Ohio State. After Michigan, they bounced back against an underwhelming Minnesota team, the same can be done against Indiana. They need to show they can handle the passin attack before welcoming Maryland and their talented passing attack to Happy Valley next weekend.

