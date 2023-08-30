Five things to know about Florida State entering Week 1 contest in Orlando

LSU and Florida State are getting set to face each in what should be the game of the week.

It’s the only top 10 matchup on the slate and there’s narrative juice too after the thriller in New Orleans last year.

Both programs are hoping 10-win seasons in 2022 can catapult them into playoff contention this year. Both fanbases expect it.

Norvell is entering his fourth-year in Tallahassee. The former Memphis coach finally got it rolling after a couple down years.

You’re probably familiar with this program due to the game last year, but here are five things you should know about Florida State.

Florida State added two good tight ends

Florida State tight ends caught just three passes against LSU last year. After upgrading in the transfer portal, expect to see that group more involved this year.

Jaheim Bell arrives after spending three years at South Carolina. He’s versatile and was one of the most sought after players in the portal. His PFF receiving grade in 2022 was third among SEC tight ends, trailing just Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.

Earlier this week, head coach Mike Norvell said Bell has improved as a blocker too and is now a more complete player.

Then there’s Kyle Morlock. He’s making the jump from Shorter University, where he was a two-time All-American at the D2 level. LSU offered him before he ended up at FSU.

Norvell said they’ll have at least four tight ends that play and was impressed with this group in the offseason.

Offensive line should be even better

At the end of Jimbo Fisher’s tenure and the start of Mike Norvell’s, the FSU offensive line was a problem area.

Anytime the Noles faced a competent defensive line, the OL would crumble.

They flipped the script last year, ranking 24th in offensive line yards and 47th in sack rate. Though, the speed of Jordan Travis helped in that department.

Mike Norvell thinks the group got even better through portal additions and development of younger players already returning.

Left tackle Robert Scott is back. He was up and down last year but finished with a 100% pass block efficiency in the bowl game.

At the other tackle spot is Jeremiah Byers transferring in from UTEP. Byers was one of the best tackles at the Group of Five level last year.

This is an offense that needs to run the ball well to succeed. Norvell offenses have always stressed that. LSU needs to disrupt this offensive line.

Jordan Travis is cemented as an elite QB

Jordan Travis is about to begin his sixth-year in the sport. He’s been around a long time after making his debut at Louisville in 2018.

The last few years saw steady progress for Travis. In 2020, his completion percentage was 55%. Last year, it was 64%.

His adjusted yards per attempt have gone from 6.9 to 8.1 to 9.8. The interception rate followed a similar path. Going from 4.5 to 3.1 to 1.4.

There aren’t questions here anymore. FSU knows what it has in Travis and that’s an elite quarterback. He can take the top off a defense or run 30-yards with his legs.

He wasn’t perfect against LSU. His passer rating in that game was his fourth worst on the year, but make no mistake, it was still good.

This will be the fourth time Brian Kelly’s seen Travis. He faced him twice while at Notre Dame, including one game where Travis was still at Louisville.

Like any great QB, Travis will make a few plays. It’s up to LSU to limit them.

Who did they lose?

While Florida State returns an absurd amount of production, it did lose some pieces.

On the backend of the defense, safety Jammie Robinson is gone. He was one of the top safeties in the SEC and led the team in tackles.

Up front, the Noles lost Leonard Warner, Robert Cooper, and Derrick McClendon.

All of those players were contributors, but FSU has the personnel to replace them.

On offense, the biggest loss was RB Treshaun Ward. He hit the portal after rushing for 649 yards and seven touchdowns last year. But FSU still manages to return a 1,000 yard rusher in Trey Benson.

The receiving core will look different too. The Noles lost their second, third, and fourth receivers. However, the addition of transfer Keon Coleman and the return of leading receiver Johnny Wilson is more than enough to give FSU one of the top receiving corps in the ACC.

A rare combo of returning experience and portal talent

Florida State and USC are the only two schools in the country to rank top 10 in returning production and transfer class ranking.

The Noles were active in the portal, even though Norvell already had plenty returning. This transfer class didn’t just add depth, either. A few of these guys could be stars.

Corner Fentrell Cypress was one of the best DBs in the country last year at Virginia Tech and projects to be All-ACC.

In the trenches, Jeremiah Byers and Braden Fiske were both dominant at the G5 level.

Former Michigan State wide receiver Keon Coleman is coming off a year where he caught 798 yards and seven touchdowns at Michigan State.

If FSU takes the next step and becomes a playoff caliber program, it’ll be because all of these additions lived up to the hype.

