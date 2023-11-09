Five things to know about the Florida Gators ahead of LSU’s Week 11 matchup

LSU and Florida will meet for the 70th time in series history on Saturday night. And with the conference switching up its scheduling format in 2024, it will be the last of the annual meetings before the two become rotational opponents.

This rivalry has produced some thrillers over the years and the two programs combined for five national titles in a 14-year span from 2006-19.

Both programs are led by second-year head coaches in Brian Kelly and Billy Napier.

Napier, having spent years at ULL, is no stranger to the state of Louisiana. Before he makes his return on Saturday night, here are five things to know about the Florida Gators.

The Gators are fighting for bowl eligibility

(Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

After a 5-2 start, Florida’s lost its last two games. A 43-20 loss to UGA is understandable, but the Gators dropped one at home against Arkansas last week. A win there would have clinched bowl eligibility.

Now, Florida sits at five wins with three tough games to close the year. The Gators travel to LSU and Missouri before a home meeting with Florida State. All three opponents are ranked, and FPI gives Florida just a 46.6% chance at six wins.

If the Gators miss a bowl, it would be the first time since 2017 the Gators didn’t go bowling.

Graham Mertz and a pass first offense

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Graham Mertz’s debut performance with Wisconsin in 2020 garnered plenty of hype for the young quarterback. The talented recruit would bring Wisconsin into a new age and open up the Badger offense.

But after that initial offering, it got rocky for Mertz in Madison. Mertz was up and down but held the starting job for three years. Amid the coaching transition, Mertz hit the transfer portal and landed in Gainesville.

Expectations were unclear for the veteran QB, but he’s been a pleasant surprise for the Gators.

After completing less than 60% of his passes in 2021 and 2022, Mertz is completing 73.4% in 2023. The fifth-year QB is setting career highs in QBR and yards per attempt while having a 17-2 TD-INT ratio.

Defense is a mixed bag

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Florida’s defense is all over the place, depending on where you look. The unit ranks 47th in SP+, 69th in DFEI, and 86th in FPI efficiency. The Gators rank 112th in yards per play allowed but sit top 40 in third down defense.

And despite that success on third down, the Gators pass defense ranks 108th passer rating allowed on first down and 129th on second down.

Bottom line: Florida hasn’t been able to rely on the defense this year.

If Jayden Daniels plays, it should be another big day for the LSU offense. Following the Arkansas loss, Billy Napier acknowledged Florida had trouble containing KJ Jefferson, who ran for over 100 yards against the Gators (not accounting for sack yardage).

Running backs pose a challenge

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Florida ranks 115th in rushing rate, but the Gators have a couple running backs who can do damage.

Trevor Etienne ranks third among SEC running backs in yards after contact and second with 6.1 yards per attempt. That’s not great news for an LSU defense that’s struggled to fit the run and struggled to tackle.

Then there’s Montrell Johnson, who’s totaled 714 yards from scrimmage on the year, which ranks 9th in the SEC.

Etienne and Johnson combined for three touchdowns against LSU last year.

Players to know

Gator Sports

Along with QB Graham Mertz, here are some Gators that could make a difference on Saturday.

WR Ricky Pearsall

Pearsall is fourth in the SEC with 777 receiving yards. Florida wants to get him involved down the field and his 19 targets of 20+ yards rank second in the SEC.

ED Princely Umanmielen

Umanmielen ranks second in the SEC in pressures and tied for eighth with six sacks. LSU will have its hands full again with another one of the SEC’s top pass rushers.

WR Eugene Wilson III

Over the last few weeks, another receiver’s begun to emerge. True freshman Eugene Wilson surpassed 80 yards in each of Florida’s last three games. He ranks seventh in the SEC in receiving yards in that span.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire