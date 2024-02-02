Five things to know about Deebo Samuel
Here are five things to know about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Five things to know about Deebo Samuel originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
Here are five things to know about San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel.
Five things to know about Deebo Samuel originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia
A MRI on Monday revealed that 49ers WR Deebo Samuel didn't fracture his shoulder.
The 49ers saw one of their key players leave the game on Saturday night.
Deebo Samuel left the 49ers divisional round game early due to a left shoulder injury.
The Chiefs continue to get the support from bettors for the Super Bowl.
Just six of 20 Chiefs games have hit the over this season.
Let's dive into who was left off NBA All-Star rosters.
Kingsbury spent a season as an analyst at USC.
Joel Embiid is six missed games away from being disqualified for NBA awards eligibility.
Both Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller have been tabbed for the 2024 Rising Stars game.
Six cameras installed in two goal posts will offer a unique perspective on the Super Bowl.
One of Vic Fangio's longtime friends is speaking up for him.
The USWNT captain spoke to The Athletic about American fans and how they compare to other nation's fans.
Ohtani is one of the most valuable assets in sports from a marketing and cultural perspective, but there are some surprising ways the Dodgers won't benefit from having him in the lineup.
With various ongoing lawsuits and NIL controversies, college athletics is a bit of a mess right now. How will collectives fit in moving forward?
The 49ers got quite a deal on Christian McCaffrey's contract this season.
The only thing that matters is that the 49ers can absolutely win the Super Bowl with Purdy as their quarterback — partly due to him, partly due to the surrounding pieces.
“I hope that this starts to turn the corner and [people] recognize that we're in a place where we could be better than we've ever been as a tour.”
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill discusses the new eligibility rules for year-end awards and how much money they’re about to cost Joel Embiid & Tyrese Haliburton, and then Vince and Producer John try to fix the record-breaking scoring numbers with NBA rule proposals.
Joel Embiid missed the last two games for Philadelphia with a knee injury, and returned to the court on Tuesday night.
A new private equity investment could infuse up to $3 billion into the PGA Tour, but does not solidify future with LIV Golf.