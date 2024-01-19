Five things to know about new Colorado wide receivers coach Jason Phillips

While we wait for news regarding who will become Colorado football’s next defensive coordinator, the Buffaloes’ offensive coaching staff has been set.

With Tim Brewster now at Charlotte, head coach Deion Sanders shuffled Brett Bartolone to coach TEs and hired Jason Phillips to lead Colorado’s wideouts.

Phillips comes to the Buffaloes with quite the resume. Following a career in the NFL and CFL, he built up over 20 years of experience coaching across the NCAA and multiple professional leagues. Now that Phillips will be donning the black and gold, here is everything you need to know about Colorado’s newest wide receivers coach:

Played college ball at Houston

After playing his high school football at Ross Sterling in Houston, Texas, Phillips stayed home and attended the University of Houston where he produced some impressive stats in two seasons. During the 1987 season, Phillips hauled in 99 catches for 875 yards and three touchdowns. In 1988, he had an even better year, catching 108 passes for 1,444 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Played with Deion Sanders in Atlanta

Phillips’ play during his last season in Houston led to him being selected in the 10th round of the 1989 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. After playing two seasons with the Lions, Phillips moved on to the Atlanta Falcons, where he played three seasons with Deion Sanders. During his time in the NFL, Phillips caught 49 passes for 578 yards and two touchdowns.

CFL All-Star

Next, Phillips moved north, playing two seasons in the Canadian Football League for the Birmingham Barracudas and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Phillips dominated the CFL with 136 catches for 2,029 yards and 16 touchdowns during those two seasons. During the 1995 season, Phillips was named an All-Star.

Coaching stops

After his playing career ended, Phillips jumped into coaching for the 1999 season. Phillips has since bounced between the professional and college ranks with stops in the Spring Football League, Alliance of American Football, CFL and college teams such as Houston, SMU, Kansas, Oregon State and Jackson State. Phillips has coached wide receivers at every stop and has also been an offensive coordinator, passing game coordinator and recruiting coordinator.

Coached at Jackson State

Phillips spent the 2021 season at Jackson State, coaching wide receivers and assuming a co-offensive coordinator role. With freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the Tigers averaged 27.54 points per game. Three of Phillips’ wideouts finished the season with at least 500 yards receiving and two had seven or more touchdown catches.

