Five things to know about new Colorado OL commit Jordan Seaton

Never count Deion Sanders out of a recruiting race.

Despite removing Colorado from his list of top schools earlier this week, five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton shocked the college football world on Thursday when he gave his commitment to Coach Prime. Seaton is now the highest-rated member of the Buffaloes’ 2024 recruiting class, which currently holds 10 commits ahead of the looming early signing day.

He’ll have to earn it, but Seaton should be considered the favorite to start at left tackle for Colorado next season. Many have even dubbed the 6-foot-5, 287-pound prospect as “The Savior.”

Below are five things you should know about Seaton:

One of the highest-rated recruits Colorado has ever landed

If Jordan Seaton's 247Sports Composite rating stays at .9940, he'll become the third highest ranked signee in #CUBuffs football history when he inks with the program. — Adam Munsterteiger (@adamcm777) December 7, 2023

Message to other top recruits

.@JordanSeaton_ has a message for top recruits around the country 👀 "You claim you're a dog, why you not coming to Colorado?!" pic.twitter.com/ju3PoHNsd7 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 7, 2023

Other schools he was considering

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Earlier this week, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reported that Seaton was down to six schools: Maryland, Ohio State, Oregon, Alabama, Florida and Tennessee, making his commitment to Colorado a surprise to many.

Scouting report

Syndication: The Tennessean

Here’s what 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote about Seaton:

Quick-footed and exceptionally agile for someone of his stature. Constantly looks to finish what he started. Mirrors well in pass protection with a sound, repeatable process. Advanced hand placement not only allows him to saddle up pass rushers and ride them out of the way, but also strike and explode through defenders in run fits. Has no issues climbing, and hit 17.7 MPH on a GPS tracking device while pulling in a game.

High school accolades

Syndication: Sarasota Herald-Tribune

According to his 247Sports profile, Seaton participated in the 2020 FBU Freshman All-American Bowl before earning MaxPreps All-American honors following his sophomore and junior seasons at St. John’s College High School (Washington D.C.).

Seaton then transferred to the prestigious IMG Academy for his senior season and started at left tackle.

