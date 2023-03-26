Five things to know about new Colorado offensive coordinator Sean Lewis

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders made one of the bigger assistant coach hires of the offseason when he named Sean Lewis the Buffaloes’ offensive coordinator.

Lewis was the head coach at Kent State and surprisingly took an assistant job, although moving to the Power Five and joining the Buffs’ new-look staff certainly brings plenty of appeals.

Lewis then was reportedly an option for the Notre Dame OC job after Tommy Rees went to Alabama, but he remained in Boulder.

There are plenty of things to like about Lewis, and he engineered one of the most electric offenses in the past few years at Kent State, so excitement is brewing in Boulder.

Here are a few notable things to know about Lewis:

FORMER KENT STATE HC

After bouncing around at a few different programs as an assistant, Sean Lewis became Kent State’s head coach in 2018. He compiled a 24-31 overall record, but that includes two bowl appearances, including a Frisco Bowl victory in 2019, and a Mid-American Conference title.

PLAYED TIGHT END AT WISCONSIN

Lewis played college ball for the Wisconsin Badgers from 2006-07, although he caught just one pass during his time in Madison.

HIRED AS ONE OF YOUNGEST HEAD COACHES

Sean Lewis will turn 37 on April 11. When he began his head coaching career at Kent State, it was 2018. He was just 32 years old.

BEGAN COACHING AT A YOUNG AGE

Sean Lewis became Kent State’s head coach at a young age, but his coaching resume began at the age of 21. Here’s a brief rundown of his coaching resume before Kent State:

2007-2009: OC at Harold L. Richards High School

2010: TE coach at Nebraska-Omaha

2011: GA at Akron

2012-2013: WR/TE at Eastern Illinois

2014-2015: Co-QB & WR at Bowling Green

2016- OC/QB at Syracuse

AGRICULTURAL SCIENCES MAJOR

Sean Lewis graduated from Wisconsin as an agricultural sciences major in 2007.

