Five things to know for Auburn’s game against Akron

Auburn opens up the Bryan Harsin era against Akron this Saturday at 6:00 pm CT. Auburn exits fall practice with a lot of optimism and expectation for the upcoming season after polishing some of the fundamental things that were weighing the team down in the spring.

Here are five things to know about Auburn’s matchup with Akron.

Auburn's passing game will be a work in progress

New offensive coordinator Mike Bobo will be implementing a new passing scheme that provides more options to quarterback Bo Nix. With the complexity of this new route tree, Auburn's young and inexperienced receiving core will be working out the kinks during this game. With Nix's accuracy issues, the passing attack may take a couple of weeks to develop.

There are fresh faces all over the defense

Auburn picked up a plethora of transfers in the offseason, with a large amount of them on defense. The defensive line will now feature reps from Marcus Harris, a transfer from Kansas, Tony Fair from UAB, and Eku Leota from Northwestern. The secondary added Bydarrius Knighten from SEMO State, Donovan Kaufman from Vanderbilt, and Dreshun Miller from West Virginia. Expect to see all of these players on the field on Saturday in some capacity.

Tank Bigsby will gash Akron

Akron gave up 248.2 rushing yards per game last season, which was 120th out of 127 FBS teams. Auburn and Tank Bigsby will feast on Saturday.

Auburn has a new defensive scheme

New defensive coordinator Derek Mason will be installing a 3-4 scheme, as opposed to Auburn's 4-3 scheme under Kevin Steele. Auburn will typically line up with three down linemen, with two stand-up edge rushers/outside linebackers. Pay close attention to the way Auburn controls the point of attack with only three defensive linemen, allowing their stud linebackers Owen Pappoe and Zakoby McClain to make stops.

Kato Nelson may cause some issues

Kato Nelson sat out all of 2020 with an injury and now returns in his fifth collegiate season. Nelson has thrown for over 5,000 yards during his time at Akron, along with 34 touchdowns against 16 interceptions. Nelson's experience may give Akron the boost they needed to cash in a scoring drive or two. Don't expect a shutout with Nelson on the field.

